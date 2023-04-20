While an apparent deal this week to keep Smith Reynolds Airport inside the Winston-Salem city limits involved questions about who would pay and receive millions of dollars in future taxes, neighbors in a modest neighborhood near the county-run facility could be among the biggest winners.

Frustrated residents living along Brushy Fork Creek who have blamed a 250-acre timber-clearing project at the airport in 2015 for severe erosion that has toppled trees, taken out fences, damaged outbuildings and opened sinkholes in yards may see relief sooner than expected as a result of the pact.

After reporting by the Journal on the neighbors’ issues with damage from what they say had once been a docile creek, airport and county officials applied late last year for a $320,000 grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to pay for the bulk of the cost for a $400,000 project to shore up Brushy Fork.

However, critics complained that it would be September before the NCLWF Board of Directors even decides whether to approve the grant, and that work wouldn’t begin until next year.

In the meantime, Brushy Fork has continued its attack with every heavy rainfall as residents wait for some kind of relief.

“It’s just getting worse,” said Jackie Johnson, who noted that she once was able to actually step over the creek to reach a garden she kept on the other side but has now washed away.

That same section of Brushy Fork behind Johnson’s split-level house and sprawling flower garden is now as much as 20 feet across. At one point, where the water’s route takes a sharp left turn toward Johnson’s yard, the eroded opposite bank now rises 25 feet above the creek bed.

“The creek is in my yard,” she added.

This week, the neighbors’ plight became a factor in negotiations between the city and county, Mayor Allen Joines confirmed Thursday.

“We felt it was the airport’s responsibility and it seemed like they had a plan,” the mayor said in reference to the grant application. “But as part of the negotiation to keep the county from pushing de-annexation, we offered to help out with the erosion.”

However, it will be up to Smith Reynolds to pilot any creek project, Joines added.

“What our desire is, is for the airport to kind of take the lead on it, and then we would help provide the financing,” he explained.

‘A lot of finger-pointing’

Residents of the area expressed exasperation over the erosion Thursday during a meeting of the Northwood Estates Neighborhood Association at the Carl H. Russell Community Center near the airport.

“The creek has taken away about a quarter of her backyard,” Andrew Lindsay said of his 87-year-old aunt’s property on Barkwood Drive. “When the rain comes, it floods, and water comes all the way up to the house. At some point, it’s going to start affecting the foundation.”

Jackie Johnson, whose house is also on Barkwood, used a tablet to show the two-dozen attendees at the meeting an image of a sinkhole in the backyard of her neighbor, Brenda Glover.

“Over the years she’s put a lot of things in the hole but it’s just very destructive and wet all the time, not just when it rains,” Glover explained.

That’s because water from the creek actually tunnels under Glover’s property.

A perceived lack of urgency has frustrated local community advocates along with the affected residents.

“The problem with the airport is that jurisdiction is murky at best and no one wants to take ownership of the fact that it’s a problem that (the airport) has caused,” said Jessica Mendez Rowe of the Piedmont Environmental Alliance, referring to the erosion. “Between the city, county and state, there’s a lot of finger-pointing ... so no one has really taken responsibility for cleaning up the problem.”

Joines said Thursday that the de-annexation pact should change that.

“I know things are bad,” he noted. “We want to move forward and get them what they need.”

Joines and City Council Member Barbara Burke, whose district includes the area affected by the erosion, have scheduled a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday "to further discuss the proposed airport compromise and efforts to protect the residents in the surrounding community."

The conference will be at Mount Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center, 2721 Manchester St., Winston-Salem.