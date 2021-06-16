No new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth County. 2 more deaths recorded.

Forsyth County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began 15 months ago.
Having no new cases was tempered by the county reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Forsyth's case count remained at 36,839, while the death toll is at 408, including 20 so far in June.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the majority of recent deaths in Forsyth are not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.
The average daily case count over the past 14 days has dropped from the mid-40s in early May to 16 as of Monday, according to Joshua Swift, the county's health director.
Yet, Swift and other local public health officials remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
"Even though our (case) numbers are low, I'm concerned that as we get more and more back to normal about those who aren't vaccinated," Swift said.
Swift repeated comments that unvaccinated individuals may be more at risk for infection since most of the state's indoor and outdoor mask restrictions were eased by Gov. Roy Cooper on May 14.
"With most people wearing masks and social distancing, there was less risk," Swift said.
"Now, those masks have gone away even though you're supposed to wear a mask if you're not vaccinated. We know that's probably not happening.
"That protection you had from others is now gone, so you need the masks now more than ever because whatever COVID is out there you are going to be exposed to," Swift said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Forsyth Medical Center continues to have a double-digit COVID-19 hospitalization count with 75% of those patients being from outside the county.
“Almost all of the patients being admitted to our hospitals have not been vaccinated,” Priest said.
Statewide
DHHS reported 333 new cases and 18 additional deaths statewide.
North Carolina has had just under 1.01 million cases and 13,313 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.3% positive test rate based on 7,384 tests conducted Monday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When the mostly mask-less restrictions went into effect May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2.2% of about 225 tests performed Monday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 495 in Wednesday’s report, down 15 from Tuesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 111 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down five from Tuesday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Wednesday, 4.31 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 51% of the population. About 3.99 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 317,971 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 48% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 178,346 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 166,270 are fully vaccinated, or 43% of the county population.
Swift said that as of Monday, 57% of adult Forsyth residents, or about 170,000, have been partially vaccinated.
Swift said about 80% of residents ages 65 and older have been fully vaccinated, along with 58% of those ages 50 to 64, 43% of those ages 25 to 49, 36% of those ages 18 to 24 and 19% of those ages 12 to 17.
Another 37,000 adult residents would need to be at least partially vaccinated for Forsyth to reach the 70% threshold for that demographic.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 152,257 individuals for the week that began June 7, which continues a nine-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 69% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
