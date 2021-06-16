No new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth County. 2 more deaths recorded.

Forsyth County reported no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began 15 months ago.

Having no new cases was tempered by the county reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Forsyth's case count remained at 36,839, while the death toll is at 408, including 20 so far in June.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Monday the majority of recent deaths in Forsyth are not due to a change in severity or variants of the COVID-19 virus. He said the victims varied in ages.

The average daily case count over the past 14 days has dropped from the mid-40s in early May to 16 as of Monday, according to Joshua Swift, the county's health director.

Yet, Swift and other local public health officials remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.