No premiums for Blue Medicare Advantage plans in North Carolina.

Blue Medicare Advantage members won't have to pay premiums next year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Monday.
It is the second year in row the insurer is waiving premiums for the plan for seniors.
The plan includes drug coverage and other benefits.
Every beneficiary in the Blue Medicare Advantage service area has access to a $0 premium plan with drug coverage. For 2022, the service area includes 90 of the state's 100 counties.
The plan will continue to offer a 100% dental coverage, higher over-the-counter allowances, co-pay reductions, no-cost gym memberships and coverage for hearing exams and hearing aids, and a Part B premium reduction, the insurer said.
“Providing seniors with the most benefits at the lowest possible cost is a top priority for Blue Cross NC,” Dr. Tunde Sotunde, President and chief executive of Blue Cross NC, said in a statement.
Blue Cross NC said all members will see reduced specialist co-pays, reduced maximum out-of-pocket amounts and gain enhanced prescription-drug lists. Members with HMO Essential will see their Part B premium reduced by $600.
The plan includes a Blue Cross-provided debit card to members on select plans with a quarterly allowance that can be used on approved health and wellness products, such as vitamins, diabetes-care items and medication.
The card can be used at more than 55,000 locations nationwide, including Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart and Dollar General.
The insurer is offering a new Part B option within its Advantage plan, known as Blue Medicare Freedom PPO. The option reduces a member’s Medicare Part B premium by $600 per year.
Another returning plan option is Healthy Blue + Medicare, considered as a dual-eligible special needs plan for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.
It provides a $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care copays, a $300 per quarter over-the-counter allowance which includes money for food, and unlimited trips for members who need reliable transportation to and from doctor visits.
There also are increased allowances for dental (up to $5,000), and eyewear benefits, enhanced prescription-drug lists and free fitness-tracking devices.
For more information, go to www.bluecrossnc.com/Medicare.
