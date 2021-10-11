 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No premiums for Blue Medicare Advantage plans in North Carolina.
0 Comments

No premiums for Blue Medicare Advantage plans in North Carolina.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Blue Medicare Advantage members won't have to pay premiums next year, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. said Monday.

It is the second year in row the insurer is waiving premiums for the plan for seniors. 

The plan includes drug coverage and other benefits.

Every beneficiary in the Blue Medicare Advantage service area has access to a $0 premium plan with drug coverage. For 2022, the service area includes 90 of the state's 100 counties.

The plan will continue to offer a 100% dental coverage, higher over-the-counter allowances, co-pay reductions, no-cost gym memberships and coverage for hearing exams and hearing aids, and a Part B premium reduction, the insurer said.

“Providing seniors with the most benefits at the lowest possible cost is a top priority for Blue Cross NC,” Dr. Tunde Sotunde, President and chief executive of Blue Cross NC, said in a statement.

Blue Cross NC said all members will see reduced specialist co-pays, reduced maximum out-of-pocket amounts and gain enhanced prescription-drug lists. Members with HMO Essential will see their Part B premium reduced by $600.

The plan includes a Blue Cross-provided debit card to members on select plans with a quarterly allowance that can be used on approved health and wellness products, such as vitamins, diabetes-care items and medication.

The card can be used at more than 55,000 locations nationwide, including Walgreens, CVS, Family Dollar, Walmart and Dollar General.

The insurer is offering a new Part B option within its Advantage plan, known as Blue Medicare Freedom PPO. The option reduces a member’s Medicare Part B premium by $600 per year.

Another returning plan option is Healthy Blue + Medicare, considered as a dual-eligible special needs plan for individuals eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

It provides a $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care copays, a $300 per quarter over-the-counter allowance which includes money for food, and unlimited trips for members who need reliable transportation to and from doctor visits.

There also are increased allowances for dental (up to $5,000), and eyewear benefits, enhanced prescription-drug lists and free fitness-tracking devices.

For more information, go to www.bluecrossnc.com/Medicare.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US Navy engineer caught trying to pass secrets

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members
Education

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

Five UNCSA alumni, along with their attorneys, held a news conference via Zoom, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they had as a result of sexual abuse they endured as teenagers at the arts conservatory. Gloria Allred, the famous California attorney representing them and two other alumni, said a state law, SAFE Child Act, provided a two-year window for these former students and others to file civil claims. That window, she said, closes on Dec. 31.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News