No print edition on Memorial Day

The Journal won’t have a print edition on Monday, which is Memorial Day.

Instead, readers will be able to go to our site, JournalNow.com, to read a special e-edition, filled with news and information about Memorial Day.

JournalNow.com will be updated throughout the day with local and national news.

The print edition will return on Tuesday.

