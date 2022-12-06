 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No, Winston-Salem police are not trying to ID a little girl struck by car.

Authorities say users of social media here can safely ignore a claim that a little girl was injured here while riding her bike and that no one knows who she is.

A post that showed up on Facebook on Tuesday shows a picture of a little girl wearing a neck brace and lying in a hospital bed, and contains the claim that help is needed in identifying the girl because she had no identification documents with her.

The post claims the incident happened in Winston-Salem and that a suspect in the case is "currently on the run," and that people need to keep bumping up the post so that family members can see her picture.

Christina Howell, speaking for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said the picture is a "confirmed scam," and that the girl was actually injured in Australia in 2014.

Neither the sheriff's office nor city police have had any reports of a girl injured while riding her bike in Winston-Salem or Forsyth County.

