As North Carolina surpassed the 2 million mark in individual COVID-19 tests, the state and Forsyth County had its lowest day-over-day increase in cases since early June.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 626 new cases on Sunday — the smallest daily total since 626 on June 2.
Forsyth had 13 new cases and no additional deaths from Sunday.
DHHS officials could not be immediately reached for comment on Sunday's decrease.
One potential factor for North Carolina is that just 80% of the state's hospitals reported their COVID-19 data Sunday, rather than the typical 90% to 95% reporting average.
The number of new daily cases Forsyth has now been in the 13-to-65 range so far in August, after having 88 as recently as July 30. There were 21 cases reported for Aug. 4.
The overall Forsyth case total as of 3 p.m. is 5,286, and the death total was unchanged at 52.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious-disease expert at Wake Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, said Thursday the number of cases in Forsyth and the state have been on a modest downward trend since July 18.
Ohl cited how COVID-19 case reporting is done changed in mid-July.
Hospitals had been filing their COVID-19 data to state health departments and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an arm of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The switch in mid-July has hospitals sending the data directly to U.S. DHHS, which had hired a third-party vendor to process it.
The Trump administration said it made the change because it said CDC was being too slow in posting COVID-19 information.
The claim drew skepticism from health care analysts and media, such as from CNN, about the abrupt switch in COVID-19 case reporting. Questions were raised about whether the switch was a way for Trump administration to politicize the daily data by potentially lowering the state and national case counts.
“It’s a new data system and that might have something to do with it,” the lower daily case count, Ohl said.
“Whenever you see a slow but steady decline, and all of a sudden you see this (making a sharp downward motion) and you don’t really expect that, one should ask if the data is being recorded correctly."
Ohl said he believes state health officials are reviewing the downward case trend.
"While it may seem like good news … it seemed to happen all across the country as the same time," Ohl said.
“So, when you look at the numbers, just keep that in mind there may be some correction (to the numbers) in the next few days.”
There have been 136,844 cases in all statewide since the pandemic began in mid-March.
By contrast, the highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
The DHHS recorded four additional deaths related to COVID-19, raising the overall statewide total to 2,172.
The agency said 1,111 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, down two from Sunday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since at least mid-May.
However, it was at 5% as of 3 p.m. Monday — the level that state health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has said she prefers.
Gov. Roy Cooper chose Wednesday to extend the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time to Sept. 11 — to give time for a selective number of reopening actions to begin, such as K-12 public schools on Wednesday.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper has called a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. The extension continues to prohibit the partial openings of businesses that include private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys and gyms.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cohen said the metrics have become more stable since a statewide mandate to wear face coverings in public took effect June 26.
