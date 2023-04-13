Q: I keep getting a text about a charge through PayPal for an iPhone 14. It says the purchase was $688.99, which I did not make. The email is from Nathanael Wiegand, invoice # XD2WTYD5 and the phone number to respond to is 1 (585) 597-7082. I’m hoping you can confirm this is a scam. — C.W.

Answer: Lechelle Yates, the spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Central and Northwest North Carolina, has seen it before.

“I can confirm this is a scam. It’s a variation of a scam that has used Amazon’s name in the past. If the reader called the number provided, the ‘customer support specialist’ would try to get their PayPal login details and other personal information or make the reader navigate to a malware-infested website,” she said.

Yates had some suggestions to prevent important information getting stolen by scammers:

Never call a phone number listed in an email or text. Go to PayPal’s website and use the number listed there.

Navigate PayPal’s website and check your account for recent purchases. If you don’t see any suspicious payments, you can be sure the email was phishing for information.

Q: Several years ago, I found a North Carolina state list of prices for various services for funeral homes. I am sure it was from a state government website. This would be a great way for readers to compare prices for planning ahead for a funeral. Would you be able to locate that? — S.F.

Answer: “The N.C. Board of Funeral Service does not maintain any centralized price list for licensed funeral establishments in North Carolina, and to my knowledge, we have never generated any kind of statewide price list for funeral goods and services that consumers may purchase from a licensed establishment,” said Stephen Davis, the agency’s executive director.

The N.C. Board of Funeral Service is the state agency that licenses and oversees funeral directors and funeral homes. Members of the funeral service board are appointed by the governor and the General Assembly.

“The purpose of the North Carolina Board of Funeral Service is to safeguard the public health, safety and welfare of North Carolina citizens by ensuring that those individuals and entities licensed for the practice of funeral services in this state are duly qualified,” according to its website.

However, there is another organization — the Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina — that does have a price list for various services on its website.

According to the group: “As an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, we’re dedicated to protecting your rights to choose a meaningful and affordable funeral. We’re not affiliated with the funeral industry or any religious groups.”

The organization has listings of funeral homes and the prices for cremations and basic funerals.