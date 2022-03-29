North Carolina in danger of missing climate goals, report finds

Pledges, plans and aspirations aren’t enough to push North Carolina past its ambitious climate-related objectives, a report released Monday asserts.

Without aggressive new policies that force the issue, the state will fall well short of its 2025 and 2030 targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions, the Environmental Defense Fund insists in its assessment.

And while many companies continue to develop and implement plans to significantly reduce their carbon footprints over time, emissions from industrial sources in North Carolina actually are likely to increase by 2030, EDF predicts in its analysis of data from the New York-based Rhodium Group U.S. Climate Service.

The report found that under state policies in place as of May 2021, North Carolina is projected to reduce emissions by 27% by 2025 compared to baseline 2005 levels. That that would fall significantly short of the 40% target set by Gov. Roy Cooper in a 2018 executive order.

EDF also predicts that statewide emissions would drop 28% to 38% by 2030. An executive order issued by Cooper in January called for a 50% reduction by the end of the century.

The report notes that the 28% to 38% figure is based on the assumption that the N.C. Utilities Commission will develop and implement a plan to reduce carbon emissions from electric power production by 70% from 2005 levels by 2030, as recommended by the state’s 2021 Clean Energy Plan and affirmed by the General Assembly.

The EDF report’s findings largely align with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s January greenhouse gas inventory, which also predicted that the state would fall short of its climate goals without official prodding.

“Gov. Cooper has set the stage for strong climate action, but North Carolina must turn those pledges into policy that meets its critical pollution reduction goals,” said Michelle Allen, project manager for North Carolina political affairs at EDF. “This report makes clear that North Carolina needs to quickly implement solutions that deliver for North Carolina communities. Strong, equitable climate policies will help North Carolina reap the economic benefits of the growing clean energy economy, while improving air quality, especially for communities that currently bear a disproportionate share of harmful air pollution.”

To reach its climate goals, EDF concludes in its report, the state must take a more aggressive approach with the energy and transportation sectors, which combined account for nearly 70% of North Carolina’s greenhouse gas emissions.

The report recommends energy-related emissions cuts of 80% by 2030 instead of the 70% established in the Clean Energy Plan.

“Low-carbon electricity can also unlock and accelerate emission reductions across other sectors like transportation, buildings, and industry by allowing these sectors to increasingly rely on clean electricity instead of burning fossil fuels,” EDF explains.

Transportation will account for 42% to 52% of North Carolina’s emissions by 2030, the report predicts. Cooper’s goal of having 1.25 million zero-emission vehicles registered in the state, established in his January climate-related executive order, is a positive step toward meeting that target, EDF says.

“But North Carolina will need to rapidly implement a fulsome policy approach to deliver on these promises and secure additional transportation-related emission reductions consistent with the 2030 target,” the report suggests.

EDP also recommends that the state adopt “regulations or incentives” that encourage industrial operations to shift entirely to electric power, and support programs that make homes and businesses more energy-efficient.

“North Carolina is experiencing the climate crisis now, and the costs to the state will continue to grow in the coming decades,” the report warns.

Damaging storms and instances of flooding are more frequent and severe, rising sea levels threaten coastal areas, and an increasing number of extremely hot days put outdoor workers – particularly in the agriculture industry – at risk, EDF notes.

“To reduce these impacts, North Carolina’s leaders must take action now to accelerate progress toward reducing emissions,” the report asserts. “Setting ambitious climate targets is a necessary first step and helps outline the scope of the challenge faced.”

But that’s just the beginning, the organization insists.

“The true test of climate leadership is found not in plans and pledges, but in delivering results,” EDF concludes “Success requires moving from setting these targets to deploying policies to drive de-carbonization.”

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

