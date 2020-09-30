North Carolina joins major national healthcare lawsuit settlements

North Carolina is participating in two major national healthcare legal settlements involving insurer Anthem and surgical product manufacturer C.R. Bard Inc.
Josh Stein, North Carolina's attorney general, said Wednesday the state will receive $401,172 from a $39.5 million multi-state statement to resolve the 2014 data breach that compromised the personal information of 78.8 million Americans, including 775,606 North Carolinians.
Separately, the state is part of a $60 million multi-state settlement with C.R. Bard Inc. and parent company Becton, Dickinson and Co. for the "deceptive marketing" of transvaginal surgical mesh devices. North Carolina's share of this settlement was not disclosed.
In February 2015, Anthem disclosed that cyber attackers had infiltrated its systems beginning in February 2014 using malware installed through a phishing email.
The attackers gained access to Anthem’s data warehouse, where they harvested names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health care identification numbers, home addresses, email addresses, phone numbers and employment information.
Anthem has agreed to a series of provisions designed to strengthen its security practices that include: not misrepresenting the extent to which Anthem protects the privacy and security of personal information; and implementing a comprehensive information security program.
Anthem previously entered into a class-action settlement that established a $115 million settlement fund for affected customers. The deadline to submit claims for that fund has passed.
With the C.R. Bard settlement, the 48 state attorneys general alleged that the company "misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose the serious and life-altering risks of surgical mesh devices, including chronic pain, scarring and shrinking of bodily tissue, painful sexual relations and recurring infections."
Surgical mesh is a synthetic knitted or woven fabric that is permanently implanted in the pelvic floor through the vagina to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. These are common conditions faced by women due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age and other factors.
Millions of women were implanted with these devices, and thousands have claimed that they suffered serious complications resulting from these devices, including erosion of mesh through organs, pain during sexual intercourse, and voiding dysfunction.
Although C.R. Bard stopped selling transvaginal mesh, the settlement provides injunctive relief and requires both companies to adhere to certain injunctive terms if they re-enter the transvaginal mesh market.
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.