North Carolina joins major national healthcare lawsuit settlements

Anthem previously entered into a class-action settlement that established a $115 million settlement fund for affected customers. The deadline to submit claims for that fund has passed.

With the C.R. Bard settlement, the 48 state attorneys general alleged that the company "misrepresented or failed to adequately disclose the serious and life-altering risks of surgical mesh devices, including chronic pain, scarring and shrinking of bodily tissue, painful sexual relations and recurring infections."

Surgical mesh is a synthetic knitted or woven fabric that is permanently implanted in the pelvic floor through the vagina to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. These are common conditions faced by women due to a weakening in their pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age and other factors.

Millions of women were implanted with these devices, and thousands have claimed that they suffered serious complications resulting from these devices, including erosion of mesh through organs, pain during sexual intercourse, and voiding dysfunction.

Although C.R. Bard stopped selling transvaginal mesh, the settlement provides injunctive relief and requires both companies to adhere to certain injunctive terms if they re-enter the transvaginal mesh market.

