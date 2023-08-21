As North Carolina prepares for a major increase in sports wagering, the state is also prepping for the introduction of digital scratch-off tickets.

In August, the N.C. Education Lottery Commission approved offering at least 12 digital scratch-off options that are scheduled to debut on Nov. 15. Among them, the price per ticket ranges from 5 cents to $20 and the top prize is anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000.

The commission projects there will be net e-Instant proceeds of $40 million in the first year to $128.6 million in the fifth year for a total of $416.6 million over a five-year period.

By comparison, the lottery is projected to have $4.1 billion in revenue and $3.2 billion in operating expenses for 2023-24.

“The entertainment time that (digital scratch-off tickets) demand is far different than a store environment,” according to a recent presentation by the lottery commission. “Unlike retail, where lottery is often an ancillary activity, players are deliberately visiting an e-instants site to escape and play.

“Clicking is faster than scratching. Cashing prizes happens instantaneously instead of waiting in line. Plus, the computer system eliminates all the time spent interpreting the ticket for winnings.”

The state lottery already offers several online games that include the multi-state Lucky for Life, Mega Millions and Powerball, as well as North Carolina-specific Cash 5, Pick 3 and Pick 4. Those games generated $142.3 million in fiscal 2022-23, led by Powerball’s $51.9 million.

Altogether, those games represented 12% of lottery revenue for fiscal 2022-23.

There were 571,578 online lottery players during fiscal 2022-23 — 220,380 of which were new. There was a monthly average of 160,167 players.

Interestingly, of the 13 states that offer online gaming, only North Dakota is west of Illinois. Those in the Southeast are Georgia and Virginia. Connecticut and Ohio are considered offering online gaming.

The lottery commission said there would be several standards that would promote “responsible gaming” that include daily, weekly and monthly spending limits. The commission has proposed $505 daily, $2,000 weekly and $4,000 monthly limits.

By comparison, the Virginia Lottery has no daily and weekly limit, but does have a $5,000 monthly limit.

There would be a membership requirement with the lottery’s Player’s Club in which individuals must upgrade their account to participate online. And, among other things, there would age and ID verifications and the ability to lock a player’s account for a specified period of time.

Meanwhile, when North Carolinians are able to legally place a mobile sports wager — whether late 2023 or more likely by mid-2024 — the vast majority will be doing so through apps and at relatively modest amounts.

So say three analysts who have closely followed North Carolina’s winding road toward legalized gambling that crossed home plate June 14 when Gov. Roy Cooper signed bipartisan and divisive House Bill 347 into law.

Most elements of HB 347 are scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 8, 2024 — the date of the College Football Playoff championship game.

“Once mobile betting is fully available, 95% of sports wagering is likely to be made that way, particularly during the college football and NFL playoffs and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament,” Max Bichsel, vice president of sports for Gambling.com, said in a recent interview.