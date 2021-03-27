 Skip to main content
North Carolina reaches 12,000 COVID-19 deaths; Forsyth health department to open more vaccine appointment Sunday morning
North Carolina reaches 12,000 COVID-19 deaths; Forsyth health department to open more vaccine appointment Sunday morning

North Carolina has reached another somber COVID-19 milestone with more than 12,000 virus-related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.

There were 41 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide Friday, though none in Forsyth County.

Overall, the statewide death toll is 12,028.

The county Department of Public Health will open at 8 a.m. Sunday an unspecified number of appointments for next week for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The appointments will be available online at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine.

The state continues to experience slight increases in new COVID-19 cases with 2,154 reported Friday. That’s compared with 2,112 reported Thursday, 2,098 on Wednesday and 1,062 on Tuesday.

The statewide total is 905,528.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 933, down 12 from Thursday.

Monday’s count of 923 is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6. The daily count has been below 1,000 for 10 consecutive days.

DHHS will stop providing COVID-19 updates on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.

The latest increase in key COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even as another round of social gathering restrictions are lifted at 5 p.m. Friday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he shares the concerns of other health officials that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.

“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.

Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk.”

Forsyth update

Forsyth also continued to see small increases in COVID-19 cases with 63 reported Friday, the highest daily case count since 77 on March 14.

The 63 new cases followed 60 reported Thursday, 51 on Wednesday and 30 on Tuesday.

The county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 25 consecutive days.

COVID-19’s death toll in Forsyth is at 359 since mid-March 2020, while the case count reached 33,163.

After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February. There have been 14 so far in March.

The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged for the past three days. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.

The positive test rate statewide was at 4.3% based on 47,739 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.3% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, at least 143,941 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 85,240 adults receiving the first dose, or about 22.3% of county residents, and 58,701 receiving both doses, or 15.4% of the county’s population.

Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Department of Public Health and Novant — are working together to distribute vaccines.

Statewide, 4.42 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.77 million by medical providers and 627,325 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.77 million and 1.53 million, respectively, as of Friday.

There have been 116,299 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 33.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 20.1% both doses.

Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president for consumer engagement with Novant Health Inc., said Friday the system will continue to reach out to Groups One through Three individuals in its network with vaccination appointment opportunities and education.

“I do believe once the supply increases, it should not be that much of a challenge or issue” to offer the vaccine to all adults who want it, Williams said.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said vaccine providers must be diligent about maintaining equitable distribution.

“When the floodgates open, we have to stay focused on our diversity and inclusion ... for all our community groups,” Priest said.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Triad, Northwest N.C, metrics

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, there had been at least 160,726 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 17.7% of statewide cases. There had been 2,158 reported deaths, representing 17.9% of statewide total.

The case breakdown:

• Alamance: 16,638

• Alleghany: 939

• Ashe: 1,950

• Davidson: 15,191

• Davie: 3,756

• Forsyth: 33,163

• Guilford: 42,309

• Randolph: 14,093

• Rockingham: 7,044

• Stokes: 3,755

• Surry: 7,621

• Watauga: 4,215

• Wilkes: 6,265

• Yadkin: 3,787

The breakdown for deaths is:

• Guilford: 603

• Forsyth: 359

• Alamance: 239

• Randolph: 213

• Davidson: 178

• Surry: 155

• Wilkes: 104

• Stokes: 77

• Rockingham: 73

• Yadkin: 47

• Ashe: 40

• Davie: 35

• Watauga: 30

• Alleghany: 5

COVID vaccinations in Forsyth County

The first subgroup of Group Three — preK-12 teachers, other education staff and child-care personnel — became eligible for their first vaccine dose on Feb. 24.

The remaining essential frontline workers in Group Three became eligible March 3.

Some Group Four individuals at higher health risk become eligible March 17. The plan is for all Group Four individuals to become eligible on March 31, and all remaining adults by April 7. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those ages 16 and older.

Local and staff health officials caution they expect limited doses for Groups Four and Five individuals through at least early April because of the overall vaccine supply in North Carolina until additional Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine becomes available.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

All current vaccination slots are filled through at least March 27.

When appointments are available, they can be set up appointments at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 360-5260. Currently, about two-thirds of available appointments are being reserved for online and one-third through the call center.

The department asked callers to call one time, leave a message and wait for a call back. Staff will make two attempts to contact callers.

Some phone providers may display the call-center number as private. 

All appointments are at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex Building at 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins are accepted.

Eligible individuals can go to www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate for more information.

People are asked to remain in their cars until 30 minutes before their appointments. 

Winston-Salem Transit Authority provides free transportation to the fairgrounds. Call (336) 727-2000 or (336) 727-2648 at least 24 hours before your appointment and ask for the vaccine transportation extension.

If it is a second-dose appointment, bring your vaccination card with you.

Novant Health

All of its current vaccination slots are filled.

Appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources

Novant is encouraging individuals under age 65, particularly those in Groups Three through Five, to pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org.

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over and essential frontline workers can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID, online through their myWakeHealth account and at https://bit.ly/3rXmm6V.

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Winston-Salem State University

Winston-Salem State University is serving as a vaccination site for the next seven weeks as part of the FEMA mass-vaccination effort in Greensboro.

The events are planned on Saturdays for low-income and marginalized individuals in the community.

About 600 doses will be given by appointment only each Saturday at the Anderson Center on the WSSU campus.

Community partners will select individuals for each round of appointments. If community members show up without an appointment, they will be asked to schedule one at a later date.

Walgreens and Harris Teeter

Walgreens stores have a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy chain lists stores that are taking vaccination appointments at www.walgreens.com.

Groups Three and Four individuals can get their vaccines through Walgreens.

Harris Teeter is preparing to roll out vaccine at certain N.C. stores that have pharmacies. For more information, go to www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

COVID testing sites

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): Dates have yet to be disclosed for April.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

• Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 to 11 a.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

• Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

• 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

• 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

• 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

• 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

• 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

• 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

• 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're a Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Pharmacy chains

Most CVS Health and Walgreens stores are providing testing.

Go to cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations and www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing for more details.

Breaking News