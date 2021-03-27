North Carolina reaches 12,000 COVID-19 deaths; Forsyth health department to open more vaccine appointment Sunday morning

After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February. There have been 14 so far in March.

The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged for the past three days. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.

The positive test rate statewide was at 4.3% based on 47,739 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.3% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, at least 143,941 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 85,240 adults receiving the first dose, or about 22.3% of county residents, and 58,701 receiving both doses, or 15.4% of the county’s population.

Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Department of Public Health and Novant — are working together to distribute vaccines.