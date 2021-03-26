North Carolina reaches 12,000 COVID-19 deaths: Novant has "few hundred" vaccinations slots at Hanes Mall site for Saturday

North Carolina has reached another somber COVID-19 milestone with more than 12,000 related deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday.
There were 41 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide Friday, though none in Forsyth County.
Overall, the statewide death toll is 12,028.
Novant Health Inc. said Friday that it has "a few hundred slots open" Saturday at its Hanes Mall mass-vaccination site for individuals in Groups One through Four. Appointments are required at NH.team/ScheduleAppointment.
The state continues to experience slight increases in new COVID-19 cases with 2,154 reported Friday. That's compared with 2,112 reported Thursday, 2,098 on Wednesday and 1,062 on Tuesday.
The statewide total is 905,528.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 933, down 12 from Thursday.
Monday’s count of 923 is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6. The daily count has been below 1,000 for 10 consecutive days.
DHHS will stop providing COVID-19 updates on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.
The latest increase in key COVID-19 numbers comes as local and state health officials have stressed that the coronavirus remains a threat even as another round of social gathering restrictions are lifted at 5 p.m. Friday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that he shares the concerns of other health officials that “a small wave” of new COVID-19 cases could appear soon.
“We’re going to start seeing our cases go up some, in both the state and our area,” Ohl said.
Ohl said there will be several reasons behind the increase, primarily from “the relaxing of restrictions, particularly in those areas where infections are at higher risk.”
Forsyth update
Forsyth also continued to see small increases in COVID-19 cases with 63 reported Friday, the highest daily case count since 77 on March 14.
The 63 new cases followed 60 reported Thursday, 51 on Wednesday and 30 on Tuesday.
The county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 25 consecutive days.
COVID-19's death toll in Forsyth is at 359 since mid-March 2020, while the case count reached 33,163.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 14 so far in March.
The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged for the past three days. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 4.3% based on 47,739 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.3% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, at least 143,941 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 85,240 adults receiving the first dose, or about 22.3% of county residents, and 58,701 receiving both doses, or 15.4% of the county’s population.
Three providers in Forsyth — Wake Forest Baptist Health, Forsyth Department of Public Health and Novant — are working together to distribute vaccines.
Statewide, 4.42 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.77 million by medical providers and 627,325 through the federal pharmacy program that includes in-store vaccination and in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.77 million and 1.53 million, respectively, as of Friday.
There have been 116,299 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 33.8% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 20.1% both doses.
Dr. Jerome Williams Jr., senior vice president for consumer engagement with Novant Health Inc., said Friday the system will continue to reach out to Groups One through Three individuals in its network with vaccination appointment opportunities and education.
"I do believe once the supply increases, it should not be that much of a challenge or issue" to offer the vaccine to all adults who want it, Williams said.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said vaccine providers must be diligent about maintaining equitable distribution.
"When the floodgates open, we have to stay focused on our diversity and inclusion ... for all our community groups," Priest said.
