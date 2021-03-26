North Carolina reaches 12,000 COVID-19 deaths: Novant has "few hundred" vaccinations slots at Hanes Mall site for Saturday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 63 new cases followed 60 reported Thursday, 51 on Wednesday and 30 on Tuesday.

The county’s new daily cases have remained below 100 for 25 consecutive days.

COVID-19's death toll in Forsyth is at 359 since mid-March 2020, while the case count reached 33,163.

After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 14 so far in March.

The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, unchanged for the past three days. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.

The positive test rate statewide was at 4.3% based on 47,739 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.

The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 3.3% out of about 1,650 tests conducted Wednesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

Vaccinations