North Carolina reaches two-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations

North Carolina has reached a two-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations as the state approaches 3,800 deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there are 1,109 North Carolinians in the hospital related to coronavirus, up 63 from Sunday.
It is the highest statewide level of hospitalizations since 1,122 on Aug. 11.
The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Oct. 5 for the first time since Aug. 20, and has remained above that mark every day since.
There were 1,276 cases reported statewide for Sunday for an overall total of 232,747 since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
The statewide death total rose by three Sunday to 3,773. There have been 194 already reported in October.
For Forsyth County, there were 25 new cases reported Monday for a total of 7,682.
The Forsyth death total remained at 105.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 32.4% from 175,815 to 232,747 as of noon Monday. The death toll has increased by 30.6% from 2,889 to 3,773.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results was at 6% out of Saturday's 35,409 tests.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Oct. 5 it is too soon to determine whether any recent easing of restrictions has contributed to the uptick in the key COVID-19 metrics.
On Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 169 allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
“There is no one hotspot statewide,” Cohen said. “As people move around more, there are more opportunities for this virus to spread.
“We’re seeing this in our trends, which have moved in the wrong directions in the past week."
Latest COVID numbers
*Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1:15 p.m. Monday: 6,863 out of 7,540, or about 89.3%
*Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1:15 p.m. Monday: 714.
*Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Oct. 4 : 192,644 (about 87.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
*Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Saturday (latest day available): 4.2% out of about 850 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past three weeks.
*Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 245, the second highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
*DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Monday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
*Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 192,644 (about 87.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
*DHHS reported there were 27,662 tests Sunday, raising the overall total to 3.41 million.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.