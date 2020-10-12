North Carolina reaches two-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations

North Carolina has reached a two-month high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations as the state approaches 3,800 deaths.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday there are 1,109 North Carolinians in the hospital related to coronavirus, up 63 from Sunday.

It is the highest statewide level of hospitalizations since 1,122 on Aug. 11.

The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Oct. 5 for the first time since Aug. 20, and has remained above that mark every day since.

There were 1,276 cases reported statewide for Sunday for an overall total of 232,747 since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.

The statewide death total rose by three Sunday to 3,773. There have been 194 already reported in October.

For Forsyth County, there were 25 new cases reported Monday for a total of 7,682.

The Forsyth death total remained at 105.

Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 32.4% from 175,815 to 232,747 as of noon Monday. The death toll has increased by 30.6% from 2,889 to 3,773.