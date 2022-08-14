 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Carolina Rep. Adams tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alma Adams

 Walt Unks, Journal

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19.

Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.

Adams, a former Greensboro city council and General Assembly member, was first elected to Congress in 2014. The 12th District covers most of Mecklenburg County.

Adams was on the House floor on Friday, casting her vote for the Democrats' flagship climate and health care bill, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday. Congress isn't expected to reconvene for votes until September.

