North Carolina reports 12,079 new COVID-19 cases. Thousands of cases were reported late by FastMed
North Carolina reports 12,079 new COVID-19 cases. Thousands of cases were reported late by FastMed

COVID-19

Alex Cockerham, licensed practical nurse with Novant Health, administers a COVID-19 test Dec. 23.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

There has been another one-time surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and Forsyth County, this time because FastMed Urgent Care included unreported tests from the past two months.

As a result, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a total of 12,079 new cases statewide and 500 new cases in Forsyth.

With the 500 new cases listed for Forsyth, the county has had 28,501 cases since mid-March. The previous daily high was 430 reported Jan. 9.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.

DHHS said the belatedly reported cases from FastMed represent 7,912 of the 12,079 cases reported Wednesday.

That means there were 4,167 non-FastMed new cases statewide.

By comparison, 2,926 new cases were reported statewide Tuesday and 3,776 cases reported Monday. The overall total is at 776,307 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

"It is important to note this delay in reporting to NCDHHS did not impact patient notifications or care from FastMed," the department said.

DHHS reported Wednesday a record daily high for deaths at 167 for an overall total of 9,578. There were just seven reported Monday.

The previous record daily high was 142 reported in Jan. 10. 

Forsyth was listed with two additional deaths for an overall total of 283.

Hospitalizations on decline

Across the state, hospitalizations continued to decline. 

There were 2,706 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 35 from Tuesday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,553 on Dec. 13. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The 17-county Triad region also saw a slight dip in hospitalizations, reporting 640 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, down 22 from Tuesday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 622 on Dec. 5. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Novant systemwide has gone from 560 COVID-19 patients at the peak of the pandemic so far to 335 currently.

"While these numbers are improving, they remain elevated compared with the peaks we had in the summer of 2020," Priest said. "Our internal modeling suggests a continuing decline in in-patient (admissions) over the next two weeks."

However, Priest cautioned that the British variant of COVID-19 could cause a spike as soon as March. He projects that variant to be the dominant variant in the U.S. as it has been in the United Kingdom.

Priest and other infectious disease experts say that while the variants tend to be more contagious, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proving to be effective against them.

The state's positive test rate jumped to 14% out of 23,440 tests conducted Monday. The rate had dropped as low as 8.1% on Jan. 26.

The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.

DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 9.8% out of about 950 tests conducted Monday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, warned people to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday. After Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, spikes were seen in the numbers of cases and deaths. 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

How to get a COVID-19 vaccination

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

The department's schedule for vaccination appointments is full through Feb. 6. Shots are available to those 65 and older and to healthcare workers.

All vaccinations are done at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education building, 414 Deacon Blvd. No walk-ins will be accepted.

The current vaccination schedule is 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.

The department cautions that wait times could be an hour or more, and those with an appointment may want to bring a wheelchair. The department said it is not allowing individuals inside the building more than 30 minutes early, and individuals are asked to wait in their car until that time.

If it is their second dose appointment, we ask that they bring their vaccination card with them. Once they are checked in, they wait for the next available vaccinator.

Appointments can be made at www.co.forsyth.nc.us/covidupdate. The site also offers updates. 

Novant

Novant Health Inc. said all of its current vaccination appointments are filled for individuals ages 65 and older. When available, appointments can be made through MyChart. You can also call 855-648-2248 or 877-9NOVANT.

Individuals not in the Novant network can create a MyChart account to make an appointment at novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment/vaccine.aspx

Individuals under age 65 can pre-register at www.getvaccinated.org

Vaccination clinics: Novant is operating its appointment-only vaccination site at the former Sears department store at Hanes Mall. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays.

A temporary bus stop has been set up at the site.

Wake Forest Baptist

Wake Forest Baptist patients ages 65 and over can set up appointments by calling 336-70-COVID or online through their myWakeHealth account.

Most vaccinations are done Wednesday through Sunday. 

Patients will be updated about vaccinations through myWakeHealth and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.

Vaccination clinic: No site or date has yet been set. 

Where to get tested for COVID-19

Here's where you can be tested for COVID-19.

Forsyth County Department of Public Health

• Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (421 W. 27th St, Gate 9): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23.

from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, Feb. 13, Feb. 20, Feb. 27.

• Triangle Station EMS (3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem): from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25.

For more information, go to www.forsyth.cc/covidupdate/#testing.

Novant Health

* Novant Health Inc., 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. No appointment or referral needed. Drive-thru service available.

* Novant's East Winston screening center on Highland Avenue is another option.

GoHealth sites

* 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons;

* 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville;

* 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington;

* 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville;

* 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem;

* 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem;

* 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem. 

For more information, go to www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Testing by appointment only.

Call your primary care physician if you're Wake Forest Baptist patient, or call 336-716-WAKE or 336-70-COVID if you're not in the network.

Brenner Children’s Emergency Department offers an appointment-only COVID-19 rapid testing for individuals up to 22 years old. To make an appointment, call 336-702-8054. 

For more information, go to www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus.

Cone Health

Testing by appointment only.

Call 336-890-1140 for an appointment to Cone's sites in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville.

For more information, go to www.conehealth.com/covid-19-information/testing.

