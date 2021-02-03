North Carolina reports 12,079 new COVID-19 cases. Thousands of cases were reported late by FastMed

There has been another one-time surge in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and Forsyth County, this time because FastMed Urgent Care included unreported tests from the past two months.
As a result, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday a total of 12,079 new cases statewide and 500 new cases in Forsyth.
With the 500 new cases listed for Forsyth, the county has had 28,501 cases since mid-March. The previous daily high was 430 reported Jan. 9.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS said the belatedly reported cases from FastMed represent 7,912 of the 12,079 cases reported Wednesday.
That means there were 4,167 non-FastMed new cases statewide.
By comparison, 2,926 new cases were reported statewide Tuesday and 3,776 cases reported Monday. The overall total is at 776,307 as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"It is important to note this delay in reporting to NCDHHS did not impact patient notifications or care from FastMed," the department said.
DHHS reported Wednesday a record daily high for deaths at 167 for an overall total of 9,578. There were just seven reported Monday.
The previous record daily high was 142 reported in Jan. 10.
Forsyth was listed with two additional deaths for an overall total of 283.
Hospitalizations on decline
Across the state, hospitalizations continued to decline.
There were 2,706 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 35 from Tuesday's total.
It is the lowest daily count since 2,553 on Dec. 13. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region also saw a slight dip in hospitalizations, reporting 640 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, down 22 from Tuesday.
It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 622 on Dec. 5. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.
Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Novant systemwide has gone from 560 COVID-19 patients at the peak of the pandemic so far to 335 currently.
"While these numbers are improving, they remain elevated compared with the peaks we had in the summer of 2020," Priest said. "Our internal modeling suggests a continuing decline in in-patient (admissions) over the next two weeks."
However, Priest cautioned that the British variant of COVID-19 could cause a spike as soon as March. He projects that variant to be the dominant variant in the U.S. as it has been in the United Kingdom.
Priest and other infectious disease experts say that while the variants tend to be more contagious, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are proving to be effective against them.
The state's positive test rate jumped to 14% out of 23,440 tests conducted Monday. The rate had dropped as low as 8.1% on Jan. 26.
The record daily positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
DHHS reported Forsyth had a positive COVID-19 test rate of 9.8% out of about 950 tests conducted Monday. The county's record high was 14.8% out of about 1,150 tests conducted Jan. 10.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, warned people to avoid hosting or attending Super Bowl parties on Sunday. After Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings, spikes were seen in the numbers of cases and deaths.
