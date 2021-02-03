North Carolina reports 12,079 new COVID-19 cases. Thousands of cases were reported late by FastMed

The previous record daily high was 142 reported in Jan. 10.

Forsyth was listed with two additional deaths for an overall total of 283.

Hospitalizations on decline

Across the state, hospitalizations continued to decline.

There were 2,706 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide, down 35 from Tuesday's total.

It is the lowest daily count since 2,553 on Dec. 13. The record high is 3,990 reported on Jan. 14.

The 17-county Triad region also saw a slight dip in hospitalizations, reporting 640 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, down 22 from Tuesday.

It is the lowest daily hospitalization count since 622 on Dec. 5. The daily high for the region is 1,078, reported Jan. 8.

Still, the Triad has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the last three months.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that Novant systemwide has gone from 560 COVID-19 patients at the peak of the pandemic so far to 335 currently.