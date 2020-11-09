North Carolina study found racial disparities in life sentences. Counties with more white homicide victims had more life sentences.

A new, groundbreaking study released recently found that North Carolina counties with more white homicide victims have more criminal defendants sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. Counties with more Black homicide victims have fewer life sentences.
And sentences of life without parole have increased steadily over the past 23 years while crime rates and death sentences have recorded historic declines, according to the study completed by researchers at the Wilson Center for Science and Justice at Duke Law School. The study was released Oct. 27.
The study is the first of its kind to analyze sentences of life without parole, the center said in a news release last week. A team of researchers examined 1,627 North Carolina cases in which a sentence of life without parole was imposed between 1995 and 2017. Nationally, more than 50,000 people are serving life without parole sentences.
In North Carolina, 95 percent of those sentences were imposed for convictions of first- and second-degree murder. Another 3 percent were for violent habitual crimes. Sixty-two percent of the criminal defendants serving life without parole sentences are Black. About 30 percent are white criminal defendants, the study said.
"As we reconsider the role of racial injustice in our criminal legal system, we should look carefully at how we treat the most severely sentenced," Brandon Garrett, one of the report's authors and director of the Wilson Center, said in a news release about the study. "We should reform our sentencing laws and provide serious opportunities for 'second look' reconsideration of sentences for people in prison."
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, a Republican who was running for N.C. Attorney General, did not immediately respond to a request to comment. O'Neill has been a strong proponent of the death penalty and has denied any racial bias among prosecutors in his office during his campaign.
Life without parole sentences didn't exist before the 1970s. Then as legal challenges to the death penalty wound their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, many states started using life without parole sentences as an alternative, the study said. Supporters for life without parole sentences saw the move as a way to deter violent criminals from reoffending and to provide the most severe punishment, other than death, to those criminal defendants accused of committing serious crimes, the study said.
Eventually, every state, except Alaska, had adopted some form of life without parole sentencing. In North Carolina, state legislators approved in 1994 a new sentencing scheme called "structured sentencing" that allowed for life without parole. North Carolina criminal defendants convicted of first-degree murder can only be sentenced to either life in prison without parole or death.
But the study said that state prosecutors have discretion on how to charge for first-degree murder. Some criminal defendants who were not alleged to have committed the actual murder can still be charged with first-degree murder under the felony murder rule. The felony murder rule means that someone can be charged with first-degree murder if the killing happened during the commission of another felony, such as robbery.
Such discretion, the study said, could explain why the rate of life sentences varies around the state. It could also explain why life without parole sentences have continued to increase even when homicide rates have declined.
More than 160,000 people across the country are serving some kind of life sentence, the study said. Though a majority are there for murder, many were convicted for nonviolent crimes or other violent crimes, such as sexual assault, robbery or kidnapping, the study said.
The study said race also matters when it comes to life without parole sentencing, with life sentences more common in counties with more white homicide victims. Garrett said during a news conference that those results are consistent with studies that have been done on the death penalty. For example, a study done by two Michigan State University law professors found that prosecutors are 2.6 times more likely to pursue the death penalty against a criminal defendant if the victim is white.
"Life without parole is one of the most egregious (factors) of racial discrimination and inequity in our criminal justice system," said state Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, who serves on Gov. Roy Cooper's Task Force for Racial Equity.
The Michigan State University study was used for claims under the now-repealed Racial Justice Act. The law, passed in 2009, allowed inmates on death row to challenge their sentencing if they believed race played a significant role. North Carolina has not executed anyone since 2006 due to litigation over the Racial Justice Act and other matters.
Prosecutors still pursue the death penalty but not as often. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 32 states either have no death penalty or have not carried out an execution in more than 10 years. Last year was the fifth consecutive year in which fewer than 30 people were executed, the center reported.
The report concluded that the United States is bucking a global trend by increasingly using life without parole sentences even as crime and homicide rates dip.
"This North Carolina study suggests that LWOP sentences reflect not national or state, but chiefly local preferences as well as preferences for severe sentences in cases with white victims, rather than a consistent response to crime rates," the study said. "That such severe sentences can flow from local preferences raises constitutional, state law, but also policy concerns."
