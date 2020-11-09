North Carolina study found racial disparities in life sentences. Counties with more white homicide victims had more life sentences.

Such discretion, the study said, could explain why the rate of life sentences varies around the state. It could also explain why life without parole sentences have continued to increase even when homicide rates have declined.

More than 160,000 people across the country are serving some kind of life sentence, the study said. Though a majority are there for murder, many were convicted for nonviolent crimes or other violent crimes, such as sexual assault, robbery or kidnapping, the study said.

The study said race also matters when it comes to life without parole sentencing, with life sentences more common in counties with more white homicide victims. Garrett said during a news conference that those results are consistent with studies that have been done on the death penalty. For example, a study done by two Michigan State University law professors found that prosecutors are 2.6 times more likely to pursue the death penalty against a criminal defendant if the victim is white.

"Life without parole is one of the most egregious (factors) of racial discrimination and inequity in our criminal justice system," said state Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, who serves on Gov. Roy Cooper's Task Force for Racial Equity.