North Carolina surpasses 1.5M cases of COVID-19. 2 more die of virus in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported Friday that Forsyth had 75 new cases on Thursday and 73 cases on Wednesday.

Those counts are up twofold from 37 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has reported more than 1.5 million cases of the deadly virus since the pandemic began.

Forsyth has had 52,604 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Friday, Forsyth had averaged 57 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses mask mandates, flu season

City mask mandate ending?

Winston-Salem official are also weighing whether to end the city's mask mandate. Mayor Allen Joines said Oct. 29 he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate. The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and there must be fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 population per day for a five-day average. 

As of Friday's DHHS report, the average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 4.7% over the past 14 days, while the new case count has averaged 15 per day per 100,000 population over both the past seven and 14 days.

"We’ll probably hit (those two goals) by the end of next week, before Thanksgiving,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday.

Joines has consulted with Ohl and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.

“When that happens, I think the citywide mask mandate will be rescinded," Ohl said.

Statewide update

DHHS reported 1,926 new cases Thursday, compared with 2,198 cases on Wednesday, 2,156 on Tuesday and 1,243 on Monday.

The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.

There were 40 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and noon Friday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and 18,411 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,082 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday, down 13 from Wednesday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 258 COVID-19 patients, unchanged from Wednesday.

The statewide positive test rate was 4.4% based on 48,481 tests conducted Wednesday. The rate was as low as 3.9% on Nov. 4.

DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.43 million with the two-dose regimen and 443,225 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As of noon Friday, 216,318 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.

About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health director, said Wednesday that while 70% of North Carolinians being fully vaccinated was the goal last spring, “we don’t know what the rate should be” for those ages 5 to 11.

“We just need very high levels of immunity from everyone in order for COVID to become something we can live with,” Cohen said.

Cohen said that as of Wednesday, fewer than 3% of North Carolinians ages 5 to 11 had received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Cohen said about 24,000 children in that age range have gotten their first dose since their version of the Pfizer vaccine became publicly available No. 5.

DHHS estimated last week there are 893,000 North Carolinians ages 5 to 11. The initial 468,000 dose statewide rollout was projected to cover about 52% of those ages 5 to 11 if fully used.

Ohl said Baptist has provided “several hundred” vaccinations for those ages 5 to 11.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 380 vaccinations in Forsyth in that age group, Swift said.

“We’re just not seeing the demand,” Swift said. “There may be a lag of other providers getting their data into the state’s system.

The kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine is available through the county health department, as well as Baptist and Novant pediatric facilities, St. Peter’s Outreach Center, and local pharmacies.

Cohen is encouraging health-care providers and county health departments to consider offering more after-school and weekend vaccination hours for those ages 5 to 11.

Want a vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is holding the following vaccination clinic this week: Kids 5 to 11: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road.

Due to the difference in prepping and administering the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year-olds, which is a third of the dose used for ages 12 and up, there will be community vaccination events devoted solely to children.

Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations. Due to space limitations, there is a limit of one adult per child. Children who receive the vaccine will get free admission for a future visit to Kaleideum.

Vaccinations for those ages 5 and older are offered at 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Novant is holding a special 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday vaccination event for school-aged children at its Hanes Mall site. It is not required to be a Novant patient to participate. Second-dose appointments will be available at the Hanes Mall site on Dec. 4.

Wake Forest Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Booster shots: Booster shots are available six months after the second Moderna or Pfizer shot for people 65 years and older and for people 18 and over who live in long-term care settings or have underlying medical conditions. Boosters are also available for people working in high-risk settings.

Those 18 and over are eligible for a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson if it’s been two months since their single dose of that vaccine.

