North Carolina surpasses 1.5M cases of COVID-19. 2 more die of virus in Forsyth County.

Forsyth County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported Friday that Forsyth had 75 new cases on Thursday and 73 cases on Wednesday.

Those counts are up twofold from 37 cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has reported more than 1.5 million cases of the deadly virus since the pandemic began.

Forsyth has had 52,604 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Friday, Forsyth had averaged 57 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

City mask mandate ending?