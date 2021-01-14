North Carolinians 65 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolinians ages 65-74 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.
The move follows a recommendation this week by Alex Azar, secretary of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to expand the age range beyond the previous ages 75 and older in the Phase 1B subgroup.
The federal guidance also includes individuals with chronic health conditions.
Some states have vaccinated their elderly population groups before some essential worker sectors.
The N.C. DHHS said the announcement means that "vaccine providers who are ready may vaccinate adults 65 years and older and health care workers, which will be followed by frontline essential workers, then adults with high risk of exposure and increased risk of serious illness, then everyone.
"It is the responsibility of all vaccine providers to ensure equitable access to vaccines. This will mean taking intentional actions to reach and engage historically marginalized communities."
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, will conduct a COVID-19 press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Expert: Please be patient
The expansion could — at least in the short term — add to the bottleneck that has produced long waits to get COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the limited supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday extending vaccinations to ages 65 to 74 will be challenging considering the appointment process for ages 75 and older "has been complicated and a moving target."
"That sounds great, and as far as I'm concerned, the more people who get vaccinated the better," Ohl said.
However, Ohl cautioned that complying with the new federal guidelines with current vaccine supplies "still means a lot of people who won't be able to get it for a while."
"Just saying that 'it's OK for you to get vaccinated' doesn't mean there's a vaccine out there for you.
"Appointments are going to scarce for a while. So, people are going to have to be patient."
Azar said Tuesday that by late January, U.S. DHHS will begin rationing state vaccine allotments in part based on the number of ages 65 and older residents, as well as states' percentage of distributing previous vaccine allotments.
"If you are not using vaccines that you have the right to, then we should be rebalancing to states that are using that vaccine," Azar said.
A New York Times report, last updated Friday, has North Carolina ranked 41st with just 2% of its population having at least one Pfizer or Moderna vaccine dose, or 211,512 out of 10.5 million residents.
A Bloomberg News report ranked North Carolina 42nd in terms of percentage of doses (27.8%) used, although the state was 12th in total doses administered.
DHHS reported during Tuesday's legislative committee meeting that the total was up to 257,165 doses. The breakdown is 219,173 through community sites and 37,922 at long-term care facilities through CVS Health and Walgreens.
DHHS said it has allocated 417,500 doses to hospitals and county health departments with all 100 counties having received doses. Another 165,900 doses have gone to CVS Health and Walgreens.
COVID update
A reporting glitch Tuesday contributed to higher OVID-19 daily totals being reported Thursday by N.C. DHHS.
The department said some laboratory data files were not processed Tuesday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their cases are counted.
DHHS reported Thursday there were 9,853 new COVID-19 cases. The statewide total is at 650,926 since mid-March.
It is the fourth highest daily total for the pandemic, all of which have been reported since Jan. 7. The daily high is 11,581 reported on Jan. 8.
There were 327 new cases reported for Forsyth County. Forsyth set a record for new cases Saturday with 430. The total is at 24,103 since mid-March.
There were an additional 80 COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday for an overall total of 7,825. A record 142 deaths were reported Sunday.
DHHS reported an additional COVID-19 death in Forsyth for an overall total of 237.
The statewide COVID-19 hospitalization count was at a record 3,990 as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, up 39 from Wednesday. The previous record high of 3,960 was reported Jan. 7-8.
The 17-county Triad region had 1,033 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Thursday's report, up 15 from Wednesday's report. The daily high is 1,078 reported Jan. 8.
The Charlotte region had more COVID-19 hospitalizations, at 1,044, than any other region on Thursday.
The Triad region had the highest hospitalization numbers for 12 consecutive weeks before Tuesday.
DHHS reported Thursday that Forsyth had a positive test rate of 14.6% out of about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday. The county had a record 14.8% positivity rate out of about 1,150 tests conducted Sunday.
Statewide, there was an 11.1% positive rate out of 46,008 tests conducted Tuesday. The record positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted Jan. 4.
