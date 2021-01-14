North Carolinians 65 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday extending vaccinations to ages 65 to 74 will be challenging considering the appointment process for ages 75 and older "has been complicated and a moving target."

"That sounds great, and as far as I'm concerned, the more people who get vaccinated the better," Ohl said.

However, Ohl cautioned that complying with the new federal guidelines with current vaccine supplies "still means a lot of people who won't be able to get it for a while."

"Just saying that 'it's OK for you to get vaccinated' doesn't mean there's a vaccine out there for you.

"Appointments are going to scarce for a while. So, people are going to have to be patient."

Azar said Tuesday that by late January, U.S. DHHS will begin rationing state vaccine allotments in part based on the number of ages 65 and older residents, as well as states' percentage of distributing previous vaccine allotments.

"If you are not using vaccines that you have the right to, then we should be rebalancing to states that are using that vaccine," Azar said.