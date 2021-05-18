North Carolinians now have until Friday to sign up for a new Medicaid plan.

The deadline to sign up for one of the state's new Medicaid plans has been extended to Friday.

May 14 was the deadline for most Medicaid recipients to choose between four statewide prepaid health plans (PHP) for their physical and behavioral health coverage. The plans are scheduled to go into effect July 1.

However, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it was extending the sign-up deadline to Friday.

DHHS said last week that 181,046 beneficiaries have selected a plan out of a potentially 1.6 million to 1.8 million. Those who didn’t choose a plan are automatically enrolled into a PHP to ensure continuous coverage of their Medicaid health services.

"We want to be sure beneficiaries have every opportunity to choose a plan, so even after open enrollment ends, they have until Sept. 30 to pick a different plan for any reason," Dave Richard, deputy secretary for the state Medicaid program, said in a statement.

Beneficiaries can enroll in a health plan by calling (833) 870-5500, go to ncmedicaidplans.gov or using the NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app.

