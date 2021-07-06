 Skip to main content
North Stratford Road closure Wednesday
A section of North Stratford Road, from Buena Vista to Virginia roads, will close from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities says.

Crews will be repairing a sewer main.

Detours will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to plan for alternate routes.

For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000. Subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for Utilities updates at cityofws.org/notifyme.

