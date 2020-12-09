Northern lights may be visible from central North Carolina overnight Wednesday into Thursday

North Carolinians have a rare chance to see the aurora borealis shimmer in the northern night sky overnight tonight (Wednesday, Dec. 9) and Thursday.

The peak viewing time for the northern lights in central North Carolina likely will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning, one forecaster says.

"We will see the highest peak tonight," said Aaron Swiggett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. "That is what everyone is talking about."

The ghostly green shimmer likely will be the most visible before the sun rises at 7:12 a.m. Thursday, Swiggett said.

Swiggett based his prediction on information about the northern lights collected by the University of Alaska at Fairbanks, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The northern lights also might be seen Thursday night into Friday morning, Swiggett said.

"If it's seen at all in central North Carolina, it will be fairly low on the horizon, facing north," Swiggett said. "It will be fairly hard to see it with the naked eye this far south."