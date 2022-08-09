NorthState plans high-speed fiber expansion into western Forsyth, northern Winston-Salem

NorthState announced plans Tuesday to offer its fastest fiber internet services in much of Bethania, Lewisville, Pfafftown and northern Winston-Salem as part of its latest expansion in the Triad.

NorthState, based in High Point, said the expansion will reach more than 23,000 homes and businesses in those communities.

Engineering work is under way, with construction starting in late 2022.

The company estimates most of the work will be completed in less than two years. The project also involves adding services to about 15,000 homes and businesses in Asheboro, Franklinville and Ramseur in Randolph County.

The NorthState expansion will represent a $51 million capital investment and include more than 683 miles of fiber-optic technology.

Already this year, NorthState has been adding its fastest fiber services to about 48,000 homes and businesses to the northwest section of Kernersville, all of Walkertown and portions of Greensboro, High Point, Oak Ridge, Randleman and Thomasville.

For more information about the network internet expansion or to determine eligibility, go to www.NorthState.net or call 336-886-3600.

“The demand for bandwidth is only increasing as consumers connect more and more devices — and use more and more two-way applications like Zoom and gaming — that demand not just high download speeds, but equally fast upload speeds," said Jay Winn, NorthState’s chief customer officer.

“Our expansion in the Triad will bring a much-needed competitive choice. These communities will have internet built for the future."

Dave Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth Board of Commissioners, said county residents will benefit from additional fiber and high-speed internet options.

"We are most appreciative of NorthState’s investment so that our citizens can rely on improved connectivity to work, play and thrive," Plyler said.

In October, NorthState said it had joined with Lumos Networks in forming a standalone company. The combined company has the financial backing of EQT Infrastructure.

The new company was formed about 18 months after the May 2020 completion of the $240 million sale of North State Telecommunications Corp. to Charlotte fiber optic network company Segra. EQT Infrastructure recently sold Segra to Cox Communications.

NorthState said the combination will focus on expanding into new communities with its “premier fiber-to-the-premise” growth platform that includes covering underserved communities through public-private partnerships.

Together, the combined company serves more than 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina with nearly 400 employees.