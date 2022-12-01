'Not a county project.' Reynolds football supporters rebuffed on stadium spending.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to reject granting $500,000 to a group of Reynolds High School supporters for a planned football stadium next to Hanes Park.

Commissioners approved a long list of capital projects totaling some $20 million, but excluded the stadium grant from the list and repeatedly turned aside an effort by Commissioner Ted Kaplan to get the money put back in.

The $500,000 would have gone to Home Field Advantage, a group of Reynolds supporters that has been raising money and lobbying for years to give the school its own football field next to Hanes Park.

Greg Cox, a Home Field Advantage volunteer who has led most of the group's fundraising efforts, said in a telephone interview after the meeting that the board's decision was "very disappointing," but that it would not prevent the stadium project from being finished.

Cox said the stadium would benefit both Reynolds and Wiley Middle School. Reynolds, on North Hawthorne Road, now plays its home games at Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Clemmonsville Road, about 5½ miles away.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt, making the motion on Thursday to pass the capital spending without the stadium grant, said the football stadium "is not a county project."

"It is a school project," Whisenhunt said, maintaining that the $500,000 should be made available for county use instead.

Commissioner Don Martin agreed, saying that for the county to give money to the stadium project now would go against a 10-year-old deal worked out between the school system and Home Field Advantage over the roles those two groups would play in financing the project.

"If the school board wants to pay for other things out of their funds, that is their business, but that is not our business," Martin said, reiterating an argument he made last week that any extra money for the stadium should come from the schools.

Kaplan said school projects can be county projects, too:

"In this case, the cost of the project went way up, mostly because of inflation ... a delay in raising money, and it is a project that is well worth the time and effort that a lot of people have put in for a long time," Kaplan said, appealing for the board "to see fit to give it a push, to get this project underway."

The commissioners grappled with multiple motions and amendments to motions, but here's how it all basically shook out: Kaplan and commissioners Fleming El-Amin and Tonya McDaniel backed giving Home Field Advantage the $500,000, but the board majority — Martin, Whisenhunt and commissioners Richard Linville and David Plyler — carried the decision with opposition to the grant.

Martin said the school system has already helped Home Field Advantage by agreeing to build locker rooms for the proposed stadium in the new Wiley gym as well as grading the site of the future stadium. Earlier this year, the school board agreed to spend an additional $1.2 million on a practice field, bringing its cost to $2.1 million.

Cox said Home Field Advantage is waiting for surveyors to complete their work on the site so that the group can secure bids for constructing the playing field, bleachers and other elements.

The money from the county would have gone towards paying for an entrance facility for the stadium, Cox said, but now the group will be looking for the funds from other sources.

"Home Field Advantage can complete the project in phases," he said. "We want the kids at Reynolds to be able to participate sooner rather than later. We are still hopeful that kids are playing in the fall of 2023."