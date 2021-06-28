Nothing is easy when it comes to using Hanes Park

But as the city and the adjacent R.J. Reynolds High School grew, so, too, did conflicts over where and how the park’s 47 acres were to be used.

It’s not difficult to imagine that in the early part of the 20th Century, a small group of teenagers might don flannels or leather helmets a handful of times per year for baseball or football games.

The days when sport — even at the high-school level — would evolve into big business were decades away. The first night baseball game played under electric lights in Cincinnati’s Crosley Field didn’t take place until 1935; Jackie Robinson wouldn’t break the color barrier until 1947, two years after World War II ended.

Winston-Salem had a population of 48,395 in 1920; today we’re roughly at 250,765. The point being, that growth — combined with the fact that no one in the Roaring ‘20s would have imagined that several hundred girls and boys would be playing on some 40 different teams at Reynolds High all needing space.

Conflict over land-use was as inevitable as increasing property values of the big houses in the adjacent West End neighborhood.

