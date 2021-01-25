Notorious inmate makes bid for compassionate release. It falls flat. Paul Burks' Ponzi scheme netted millions.

He lost. He was convicted in 2016 and sentenced in 2017 to 14 years, 8 months, a break attributable to his age and such health conditions as heart disease and diabetes. (Efforts to recoup the money continue to this day.)

Burks was sent to a minimum federal prison camp (with a medical center) near another Lexington, this one in Kentucky.

He sat there doing his time, his infamy fading with the passage of time as he waits for his projected release date in 2029.

Then, in January 2020, COVID-19 turned the world upside down. And Burks, who is now 74, according to the federal prison folks, saw the opportunity to try another scam: Use the very real pandemic to craft an early release.

Compassion?

In the earliest days of the pandemic, long before COVID would claim the lives of 400,000 (and counting) Americans, Burks “requested compassionate release with the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) by correspondence dated March 25, 2020,” wrote federal Judge Max O. Coburn Jr. of the Western District of North Carolina.”