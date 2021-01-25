Notorious inmate makes bid for compassionate release. It falls flat. Paul Burks' Ponzi scheme netted millions.

At first blush, the name Paul Burks may not be immediately recognizable.
There’s no reason for it to be.
His crimes, however, are certainly memorable, both for their scale and cravenness.
A federal judge in 2017 sentenced Burks to 14 years, 8 months in prison after a jury found him guilty of wire fraud, mail fraud, tax fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors said his crimes, committed through companies based in Lexington, amounted to one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history, raising some $939 million from nearly 1 million people.
Though they didn’t involve violence or bloodshed, they were devious and complex crimes. Bilking people, some of whom lost their life savings and homes, cannot be described any other way.
And yet not even a quarter of a way through a richly deserved prison sentence, Burks has asked a court for mercy in the form of an early release - due to the risk of COVID-19 spread.
That’s some nerve.
It's complicated
The criminal side of this particular saga began in August 2012 when the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the Rex Venture Group LLC, Zeekler, ZeekRewards and founder Burks of raising hundreds of millions through unregistered securities - an online penny auction.
Penny auctions, according to the Federal Trade Commission, work this way: interested buyers pay for the right to bid online for items, often big-ticket goods. The trick is, even if a prospective buyer doesn’t win, they still pay for their bids.
It sounds shady, but as long as actual goods actually change hands, it’s fine. Buyer beware; the chance to turn a fast buck is hard to resist.
The problem with this particular get-rich-quick scheme, prosecutors said, is that Burks intentionally misled investors with promises of returns of 125% for putting money into an online auction site run from a nondescript building in Lexington.
Interested parties paid up to $1 per bid for a chance to buy such things as iPads at deep discounts. But the penny auction crossed criminal lines, prosecutors said, in 2011 when Burks set up online ZeekRewards, a site that offered people big profits for investing, promoting the company online and recruiting other investors.
“The co-conspirators used this money, in Ponzi-like fashion, to pay other victim-investors in the scheme and to personally enrich themselves,” prosecutors wrote in court filings. “Put simply, Burks lied daily to obtain hundreds of millions of dollars for the scheme.”
Though he faced up to 65 years in prison and $1 million in fines, Burks took his chances at trial.
He lost. He was convicted in 2016 and sentenced in 2017 to 14 years, 8 months, a break attributable to his age and such health conditions as heart disease and diabetes. (Efforts to recoup the money continue to this day.)
Burks was sent to a minimum federal prison camp (with a medical center) near another Lexington, this one in Kentucky.
He sat there doing his time, his infamy fading with the passage of time as he waits for his projected release date in 2029.
Then, in January 2020, COVID-19 turned the world upside down. And Burks, who is now 74, according to the federal prison folks, saw the opportunity to try another scam: Use the very real pandemic to craft an early release.
Compassion?
In the earliest days of the pandemic, long before COVID would claim the lives of 400,000 (and counting) Americans, Burks “requested compassionate release with the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) by correspondence dated March 25, 2020,” wrote federal Judge Max O. Coburn Jr. of the Western District of North Carolina.”
He was, in a word, denied because he’d only served 20% of his sentence. Undeterred, Burks in May tried again, asking this time for a sentence reduction “on the grounds that his age and medical conditions place him among the population most at risk for COVID-19,” Coburn wrote.
It’s clever, and perfectly legal, to ask. COVID-19 infections indeed run high in prisons and jails. And there’s a legitimate debate ongoing about inmates’ place in line for vaccines.
The make-’em-wait camp has a point. Millions of law-abiding Americans, the elderly and the sick, are having trouble getting a shot. It’s also fair to say that a society that locks prisoners away has a responsibility to provide basic food and medical care.
And in the middle of the extremes lies the concept of compassionate release. Terminally ill inmates and/or those deemed unable to get appropriate care frequently are released.
“The mere existence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a general threat to every non-immune person in the country, does not fall into either of those categories and therefore could not alone form a basis for a sentence reduction,” Judge Coburn wrote.
Deep in an order filed in August - spotted recently by a colleague with a penchant for checking old files for new developments - addressing the arguments for the request for a sentence reduction lies this gem:
“On July 13, 2020, Defendant filed a supplemental motion seeking compassionate release, noting that Defendant had contracted COVID-19 and recovered but remained at risk and that his administrative remedies had been exhausted,” Coburn wrote.
Then, in the last paragraph, comes the hammer.
“Justice would not be served by releasing Defendant at this time,” the judge wrote.
No, it wouldn’t.
But it did take some nerve to even ask.
