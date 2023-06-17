OMAHA, Neb. — Wake Forest has picked up a fan in the College World Series, and it's all because of Sam Hartman.

As Demon Deacon fans began filing into Charles Schwab Field on Saturday for the game between Stanford and Wake Forest, Jim Lullie of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was making his way into a VIP entrance. He proudly wore a black t-shirt with "WF" in large gold letters on the front. He also wore a khaki-colored Notre Dame cap with the interlocking "ND" on front.

His dual allegiance stems from the decision by Hartman last winter to enter the transfer portal and take his talents to South Bend.

"It's my way of thanking the University of Wake Forest for giving their quarterback to the Irish," Lullie said, apparently not clear on the school's nomenclature.

Lullie can already see the Irish bringing the national championship trophy home because of Hartman.

"Absolutely," he said. "It's all on his shoulders. He can do it."

Lullie, who grew up in the Chicago area, wasn't too far from South Bend. He said he makes as many Notre Dame games as he can.

There's one more thing Lullie would like to see in that hoped-for title matchup.

"If we played LSU in the national championship game and kicked Mr. Kelly's rear end,' Lullie said, referring to former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, who left to coach the Tigers.

Just around the corner, Andrew and Chris Dolge posed in front of a statue near the entrance to the stadium. Matthew Dolge took the photo of his two sons as they enjoyed Father's Day weekend in a place they've been thinking about for a bit.

"We'd always talked about it and it's been one of those things we've always wanted to do," Matthew Dolge said. "Just glad Wake could be here when we decided to do it."

The Dolges were at the Super Regional last Sunday, when Wake Forest put a 22-5 beat down on Alabama to earn their spot in Omaha. Chris Dolge said as the Deacs piled on the runs, his dad was making plans.

"He was looking at flights in the seventh inning," he said.