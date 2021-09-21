Novant: 375 employees face firing for not getting COVID-19 vaccination

Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday that 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, are facing termination for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.

The healthcare system said those 375 employees work across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities.

Novant unveiled its mandatory vaccination policy on July 22, saying at the time it would require full compliance by Sept. 15. The affected 375 employees are not being allowed to work, Novant said.

"They will have an opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid suspension period," the system said in a news release. "If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated."

Novant said 98.6% of its more than 35,000 employees are in compliance. The system has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.

Novant considers employees compliant if they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Employees with just one Moderna or Pfizer dose have until Oct. 15 to get the second dose.