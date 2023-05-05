The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved about $1.3 million for opioid abuse treatment and prevention on Thursday, but balked at paying about $200,000 to the Forsyth Medical Center Foundation as part of the effort.

The money for opioid treatment and prevention is coming from the proceeds of a nationwide court settlement involving major drug distributors.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt complained that Novant Health, which would end up receiving the opioid treatment money from the hospital's foundation, spends too much money on salaries for top officials, and doesn't provide enough money for caring for those who can't afford to pay.

"They are tax exempt for a reason, and that ... is to provide charitable care," Whisenhunt said. "I do not feel that they are providing enough charitable care."

On a 3-3 vote, the county deadlocked on whether to award the $200,000 to the hospital foundation, and that killed the proposal because it did not get a board majority. The board has seven members, but Commissioner Dave Plyler recused himself from the vote because he sits on the Novant board.

County officials explained that the hospital foundation was planning to use the $200,000 for medication-assisted treatment, including post-release follow-up.

"I hate to think that Forsyth hospital could not come up with $200,000 to help with the opioid addiction problem, especially when I pick up the paper and see the salary that the (Novant) CEO is making," Whisenhunt said. "It hurts me to think about giving $200,000 to a foundation, a hospital, that can afford that kind of money for a CEO."

The most recent account in the Winston-Salem Journal of salaries of Novant Inc. executives, published in November 2022, reported that Carl Amato, the chief executive and president of Novant Health Inc., received compensation totaling almost $4.5 million in 2021, including a base salary of slightly more than $2 million.

Commissioner Dan Besse said that because the opioid program at Novant would help those who are underinsured and uninsured, he was in favor of granting the request as it would pay for "a more than worthwhile project that will not otherwise happen."

Besse and Don Martin, the board chairman, both said concerns about how much Novant is devoting to charity care are legitimate ones to raise, but both voted in favor of the spending request.

The two commissioners got a third vote in favor from Commissioner Malishai Woodbury, but Whisenhunt, opposed to the spending, got support from commissioners Richard Linville and Tonya McDaniel.

Novant officials did not respond Friday afternoon to a request for a comment.

North Carolina is getting more than $750 million from the settlement, and is distributing most of that money to local governments. Forsyth County has received about $2.5 million so far, out of some $19.8 million slated for the county to receive through 2038.

In a presentation to commissioners, officials said that between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19 in 2022, there were 1,077 suspected cases of opioid overdose, with 41 fatalities. There were 707 doses of naloxone administered to people experiencing a suspected overdose.

Naloxone is the generic name for the drug that reverses an opioid overdose, and is sometimes called by the brand name Narcan, after the formulation that first won approval.

On Thursday, groups getting unanimous approval from the county board for their opioid-abuse treatment and prevention plans included Addiction Recovery Care ($121,271), GreenTree Peer Support Program ($45,655), Insight Human Services ($95,018), Twin City Harm Reduction Collective ($357,303), Winston-Salem Comprehensive Treatment Center ($350,311), Forsyth County government ($351,600) and Southside Discount Pharmacy ($15,640).

A report commissioned by state Treasurer Dale Folwell in 2021 concluded that charity care spending by a majority of non-profit hospital systems did not exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks. The report labeled Forsyth Medical Center as among hospitals that contributed less charity care than the amount of their tax exemptions.

Statewide, Novant received $324.2 million in tax exemptions in 2019-2020, while providing $179.1 million in charity care, the report concluded.