Novant closes COVID-19 testing sites in Winston-Salem. Site in Charlotte also closes.
Novant closes COVID-19 testing sites in Winston-Salem. Site in Charlotte also closes.

CNN's Brian Todd reports on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about masks and how they help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Novant Health Inc. on Friday closed its COVID-19 testing centers in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, citing a drop in demand.

People can still be tested at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics, and GoHealth Urgent Care.

John Howard, chief operating officer for its Physician Network, said in a statement that "we ask our community members to join us in our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Cone Health, Forsyth County Department of Public Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health could not be immediately reached for comment on the status of their testing clinics.

Novant began offering COVID-19 testing in September at the former Sears Auto Center at 190 Hanes Mall Circle.

The real-estate arm of Novant bought the Sears Auto Center and the mall department store building for $14.5 million in October 2018. The testing site was the first medical services use for the properties/.

Novant said it chose the site because it is accessible by public transportation, it can accommodate more patients and it offers extended hours of service.

Novant said it has administered more than 540,000 COVID-19 tests systemwide.

Novant opened 13 screening and respiratory assessment centers across its footprint.

The COVID-19 dashboard from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shown a decline in testing over the past 30 days.

On March 10, 51,738 were tests were done statewide. On Monday, that number dropped to 11,789.

Need a COVID-19 test?

To scheduled a test through Novant, go to to www.gohealthuc.com/nc

The system has seven GoHealth clinics in the Triad: 3163 Gammon Lane, Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. Suite B, Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington; 1122 Randolph St., Suite 110, Thomasville; 105 Hanes Square Circle, Winston-Salem; 2452 Fairlawn Court, Winston-Salem; and 50 Miller St., Suite C, Winston-Salem.

