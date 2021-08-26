Novant, Cone say COVID-19 spike means non-urgent surgeries have to wait as hospitals save room for emergency patients

Two Triad healthcare systems are limiting or planning to delay non-emergency elective surgeries in response to the current surge in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Delaying and postponing elective surgeries not only affects patients in terms of treatment and recovery, but also the financial bottom lines of the systems.
Novant Health Inc. said it began on Aug. 19 limiting surgeries and procedures at Forsyth and Kernersville medical centers "to those that are same-day (outpatient) or classified as urgent ..."
Non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to ensure Novant can save room for emergency patients.
Clemmons Medical Center performs a significant number of elective surgeries monthly.
"All surgeries are proceeding in Clemmons since there isn’t currently a pause there," Novant said.
Novant said the policy on non-urgent elective surgery will be reassessed weekly.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on any changes to its elective surgery schedule.
Cone Health said that, beginning Monday, it will delay most non-essential surgeries requiring an overnight stay.
"People scheduled for procedures and surgeries are being informed if their surgery is affected," Cone said.
Cone said it will move some surgeries to day surgery centers "to avoid taxing hospitals."
“We have learned a great deal over the past 18 months that will allow us to efficiently implement this change,” said Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone's chief medical officer.
“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September.”
Cone Health said it is relying "on the clinical judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which patients should remained scheduled."
The three systems have stressed that individuals should not delay emergency care during the COVID-19 surge but asked people not to go to emergency departments for a COVID-19 test.
“We are taking this action in part, so that we can continue caring for people with true medical emergencies," Leschber said.
Few ICU beds
The Triad’s three main hospitals continue to see low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another dire ripple effect from the surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant during the past eight weeks.
An interactive map first posted in December by The New York Times, updated to reflect ICU bed occupancy and number of COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 19, showed Forsyth hospitals with ICU occupancy rates far higher than the national average.
Forsyth Medical Center had 122 patients with COVID-19 related illnesses. There were only five ICU beds available, for a 96% ICU occupancy rate.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, identified as N.C. Baptist Hospital in the map, had 53 COVID-19 patients. There were nine ICU beds available, for a 91% ICU occupancy rate.
At Cone Health, there were 115 COVID-19 patients. There were 18 ICU beds available for an 83% ICU occupancy rate.
High Point Regional Medical Center had 30 COVID-19 patients. There were two ICU beds available for a 93% ICU occupancy rate.
The average North Carolina occupancy rate is 85%, while the national average ICU occupancy rate is 68%, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data.
Those ICU beds are filled with patients with and without COVID-19 related illnesses.
The delta variant is considered far more contagious and a more serious form than the initial COVID-19 variant.
“Experts say maintaining existing standards of care for the sickest patients may be difficult or impossible at hospitals with more than 95% (ICU) occupancy,” the New York Times reported.
Triad health care systems have said they have the flexibility to use community hospitals to handle a surge in COVID-19 patients in the main hospitals.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 2,066 ICU beds were in use statewide, along with 291 listed as empty with staffing available and another 1,130 listed as unreported or unstaffed.
Another factor cited by the Times: The number of usable ICU beds can be limited by the number of nursing staff members available to tend to intensive care patients.
About 20% of the nation’s hospitals with ICU units are at 95% or higher ICU occupancy rates.
