Novant, Cone say COVID-19 spike means non-urgent surgeries have to wait as hospitals save room for emergency patients

Cone said it will move some surgeries to day surgery centers "to avoid taxing hospitals."

“We have learned a great deal over the past 18 months that will allow us to efficiently implement this change,” said Dr. Valerie Leschber, Cone's chief medical officer.

“This is a proactive measure, and we expect to scale back these elective/non-urgent cases through the month of September.”

Cone Health said it is relying "on the clinical judgment of each patient’s medical team to decide which patients should remained scheduled."

The three systems have stressed that individuals should not delay emergency care during the COVID-19 surge but asked people not to go to emergency departments for a COVID-19 test.

“We are taking this action in part, so that we can continue caring for people with true medical emergencies," Leschber said.

Few ICU beds

The Triad’s three main hospitals continue to see low levels of available beds in intensive care units, another dire ripple effect from the surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the delta variant during the past eight weeks.