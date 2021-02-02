Novant considers curbside vaccination at Hanes Mall — once supply can meet demand

"What the state has told us is that, 'We're going to give you a consistent weekly allotment, and we will change that based on what the federal government is telling us.'

"... We'll take all the doses they want to give us, and we're prepared to use those doses," Priest said.

DHHS' vaccine supply for two recent Atrium Health mass vaccination events in Charlotte — accounting for at least 35,000 doses — has been criticized by several health care providers because other health care systems saw their vaccine allotment drop for two consecutive weeks.

Among the most vocal have been Novant and Cone Health of Greensboro.

Meanwhile, Novant projects having the capacity to administer up to 7,000 doses daily at its Hanes Mall site.

"I would love to get an allocation like Atrium got," Lambeth said. "We could do a lot with that.

"We're going to continue to plan events and aim high and have the ability to flex up or down depending on what the state does."

Novant provided 175 first doses last weekend at St. Peter's World Outreach in Winston-Salem. Those minority community focused events are by appointment only, and individuals are chosen by event sponsors.