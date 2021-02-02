Novant considers curbside vaccination at Hanes Mall — once supply can meet demand

Novant Health Inc. officials cautioned Tuesday it may take several weeks before the system is able to operate its mass-vaccination sites at full capacity, including at Hanes Mall.
But when that happens, Novant expects to provide curbside vaccinations along with those inside the former Sears department store.
"We can accommodate a lot of patients safely inside ... but we also know to be able to accommodate 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 patients at this location we would have to concurrently run an indoor and curbside operation," said Marty Lambeth, a Novant Medical Group vice president.
Novant is submitting plans to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for mass-vaccination events at Hanes Mall, as well as Spectrum Center in Charlotte and a movie theater site in Wilmington, Lambeth said.
Novant has scheduled 96,000 vaccination appointments, with some as late as May 1. Lambeth said the system typically adds available appointments on Fridays after DHHS confirms Novant's next week allotment.
The appointments "are all contingent on us getting adequate vaccine supplies from the state," Lambeth said. 'We're waiting to hear when we can fulfill those obligations."
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious disease expert, said that "soon is not possible, as in the next couple of weeks."
"What the state has told us is that, 'We're going to give you a consistent weekly allotment, and we will change that based on what the federal government is telling us.'
"... We'll take all the doses they want to give us, and we're prepared to use those doses," Priest said.
DHHS' vaccine supply for two recent Atrium Health mass vaccination events in Charlotte — accounting for at least 35,000 doses — has been criticized by several health care providers because other health care systems saw their vaccine allotment drop for two consecutive weeks.
Among the most vocal have been Novant and Cone Health of Greensboro.
Meanwhile, Novant projects having the capacity to administer up to 7,000 doses daily at its Hanes Mall site.
"I would love to get an allocation like Atrium got," Lambeth said. "We could do a lot with that.
"We're going to continue to plan events and aim high and have the ability to flex up or down depending on what the state does."
Novant provided 175 first doses last weekend at St. Peter's World Outreach in Winston-Salem. Those minority community focused events are by appointment only, and individuals are chosen by event sponsors.
Forsyth Department of Public Health said Tuesday it has provided more than 18,000 doses, including about 8,000 last week.
On Jan. 7, the department stopped accepting phone calls for vaccination appointments. Joshua Swift, the county health director, said Tuesday that the department is attempting to have the call-in option available within the next two weeks.
Regions over counties
With federal vaccine supplies projected to be limited through at least mid-February, DHHS has changed its distribution strategy to focus on the number of COVID-19 cases, population levels for each county and vaccination capacity for each provider in the county.
DHHS said one of its goals is to "prioritize geographic equity and ensure access to vaccines for older North Carolinians and historically marginalized communities, while continuing to expect that all doses are used the same week."
"We're reminding the state that with some of our facilities, we're not just providing for a county but serving a region, and we've been encouraging them to think that way," Priest said.
"The percentages of positive tests are often higher in the surrounding counties than in Forsyth and Mecklenburg."
Priest said there are advantages to having vaccination appointments made into early May, as well as offering pre-registration for individuals under age 65 at www.getvaccinated.org.
"With an appointment process, you have some idea of how many you are dealing with," including how to divvy up doses for its mass-vaccination sites, Priest said.
Novant is considering a drive-up vaccine process similar to the one Atrium used at its two mass-vaccination events.
"We'd have to coordinate with other local health departments, other health care systems, to manage that kind of volume," Priest said.
More providers
Tuesday, the Biden administration announced plans to begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacies next week.
However, it is unclear when the rollout would begin in North Carolina and which pharmacies will participate.
The Associated Press reported that about 6,500 pharmacies around the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies is expected to grow as pharmaceutical manufacturers increase production.
The pharmacy program will be administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and includes major outlets such as CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Rite Aid and Costco, as well as supermarket pharmacies such as Harris Teeter and Publix.
Walgreens and CVS Health already are providing the vaccine for residents and staff for most of the state's and nation's long-term care facilities.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said Tuesday that DHHS is interested in adding more vaccine providers.
But she stressed there is not currently enough vaccine supply to bring pharmacies and primary care physicians on board.
"We are bringing on more vaccine providers, but in a targeted way to distribute the vaccine quickly and equitably," Cohen said.
Cohen said it's likely that Walgreens could be the first pharmacy to serve as a vaccine provider in North Carolina.
"We know that Walgreens will be getting a very small amount of vaccine at a few of their locations," Cohen said. "We're still working through where that will be."
Those options, however, can come with a logistical challenge in that there is a tight window for administering doses. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have to be thawed out from ultra-cold storage.
Publix is providing vaccines at its pharmacies in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
Harris Teeter says on its website it is offering vaccinations in South Carolina to health care workers, people 70 and older, and residents and staff of long-term care centers.
