Novant cutting days at Hanes Mall, other mass-vaccination centers

Decreasing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has led Novant Health Inc. to cut the days it opens the Hanes Mall mass-vaccination center. Beginning Tuesday, that clinic will operate just two days per week.

Novant is taking similar actions at mass-vaccination centers in Charlotte, Huntersville and Salisbury.

The Hanes Mall location has been offering vaccinations five days a week.

The hours are being trimmed to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

All four centers will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the system said it continues to expand vaccination availability at its primary care, adult and pediatric clinics.

Systemwide, there are more than 60 clinics where the vaccine is available, with another 45 expected in coming weeks.

“Our end goal is to have the COVID-19 vaccine available in most, if not all, of our primary care adult and pediatric clinics by the end of the year,” said John Howard, Novant's chief operating officer.