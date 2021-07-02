Novant cutting days at Hanes Mall, other mass-vaccination centers

Decreasing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has led Novant Health Inc. to cut the days it opens the Hanes Mall mass-vaccination center. Beginning Tuesday, that clinic will operate just two days per week.
Novant is taking similar actions at mass-vaccination centers in Charlotte, Huntersville and Salisbury.
The Hanes Mall location has been offering vaccinations five days a week.
The hours are being trimmed to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
All four centers will be closed Monday for the Fourth of July holiday.
Meanwhile, the system said it continues to expand vaccination availability at its primary care, adult and pediatric clinics.
Systemwide, there are more than 60 clinics where the vaccine is available, with another 45 expected in coming weeks.
“Our end goal is to have the COVID-19 vaccine available in most, if not all, of our primary care adult and pediatric clinics by the end of the year,” said John Howard, Novant's chief operating officer.
“This shift will not only ensure we’re set up to efficiently distribute booster shots, if needed, but it will help us reach those who are hesitant or not eager to get the vaccine."
Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious diseases expert, said Thursday that research continues locally and nationally to determine if or when a booster shot will be necessary, particularly for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"The data that is emerging is that it's going to be safe to mix (vaccine) products," Priest said. "We expect to have some guidance in coming weeks."
Howard said that by "bringing vaccine into the medical home, where it’s administered by a trusted physician, when and where it’s convenient for someone, I believe we’ll reach more of our unvaccinated population."
Novant will continue to accept walk-ins and appointments — made at GetVaccinated.org — at the mass-vaccination sites. You don't have to be a Novant patient to get the vaccine.
336-727-7376