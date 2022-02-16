Novant eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows hospital patients more visitors

Novant Health Inc. announced Wednesday it has eased — effective immediately — certain COVID-19 restrictions.

Patients are now allowed an unlimited number of visitors so long as those visitors are 12 or older.

Novant Medical Group clinics also are allowing children of any age to accompany adults to appointments if child care is not available.

Inpatient, critical care, neonatal ICU and pediatric patients will no longer be limited to two visitors per day.

Obstetric and labor and delivery patients will no longer be limited to one support person.

The changes to Novant hospital rules are in effect in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville, Thomasville and Medical Park.

Visitor limits remain in effect in certain areas and as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

Restrictions remain for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.