Novant eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows hospital patients more visitors
Novant eases COVID-19 restrictions, allows hospital patients more visitors

Forsyth Medical Center

In the Triad, Novant Health owns and manages Forsyth (pictured), Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem. The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Novant Health Inc. announced Wednesday it has eased — effective immediately — certain COVID-19 restrictions.

Patients are now allowed an unlimited number of visitors so long as those visitors are 12 or older. 

Novant Medical Group clinics also are allowing children of any age to accompany adults to appointments if child care is not available.

Inpatient, critical care, neonatal ICU and pediatric patients will no longer be limited to two visitors per day.

Obstetric and labor and delivery patients will no longer be limited to one support person.

The changes to Novant hospital rules are in effect in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville, Thomasville and Medical Park. 

Visitor limits remain in effect in certain areas and as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.

Restrictions remain for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.

Those patients can be visited by a local clergy or a religious official at the request of the patient or family. The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment and leave the building immediately after the visit.

Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

Novant said it is easing restrictions in response to the recent decline in several key COVID-19 numbers, such as daily case count, positive test rate and hospitalizations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that Forsyth had 80 new cases — the lowest daily case count since the omicron surge began in mid-to-late December.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 642 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.

Those metrics remain at elevated levels, officials said.

The following visitation protocols have not changed:

All visitors must be healthy with no COVID-19 symptoms

Visitors must pass a COVID-19 screening, which can be completed online before they arrive at NovantHealth.org/visitorscreening

Everyone must properly wear a mask at all times, including while in the patient’s room or exam room.

The restrictions being eased were reinstated in August as the delta variant began spreading

At that time, Novant reduced from two to one the number of overnight visitors for non-COVID-19 patients.

Other hospitals

Cone Health said in a statement Wednesday that "throughout the pandemic we have continuously reviewed visitation policies. We have no changes to our policies at the moment."

In September, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist barred visitors under age 18 as part of its response to the surge of the delta variant. The restrictions on those ages 17 and younger apply to inpatient, outpatient, maternity, emergency department and surgical services areas.

It affects the main Baptist campus in Winston-Salem, as well as community hospitals in Bermuda Run, High Point, Lexington and Wilkesboro.

On Wednesday, Baptist cited a Feb. 9 posting for its latest COVID-19 visitor restrictions. Those include:

* Allowing two healthy family members or support individuals ages 18 and older to visit between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as one healthy family member or support person to stay overnight at the patient's bedside.

Family members/support persons may switch during the same day away from patient care areas.

If a visitor or support person becomes sick or exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, they must exit the medical center immediately.

One healthy adult family member/support person may visit a COVID-19-positive patient or a patient suspected of having COVID-19 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitor may not switch with another visitor on the same day.

Family member/support person must wear full PPE, including gown, gloves, N95 mask and eye protection. and must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.

At Brenner Children's Hospital, two healthy parents or legal guardians age 18 and older may accompany the patient at all times and may stay overnight with the patient.

All visitors remain required to pass a health screening and properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times.

No visitors are permitted for adult patients who are COVID-19 positive, and for those suspected of having COVID-19. There is an exception for individuals in end-of-life situations.

Families with special situations should contact their care team. Full visitation guidelines can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions.

