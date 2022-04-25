Novant eases visitor restrictions, allows children as young as 2 in hospitals

Novant Health Inc. said Monday it has eased its COVID-19 visitor restrictions — effectively immediately — to allow anyone 2 or older in its facilities as long as they wear a mask and complete a screening for coronavirus.

The changes to Novant hospital rules are in effect in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville, Thomasville and Medical Park.

The new policy represents a shift from February, when Novant only allowed visitors ages 12 and older. In February, Novant began allowing patients an unlimited number of visitors.

Novant said it is easing restrictions in response to the recent decline in several key COVID-19 numbers, such as daily case count, positive test rate and hospitalizations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported April 20 that Forsyth had 218 new COVID-19 cases during the previous week, but no related deaths.

The weekly case count was up 43% from 153 cases in the April 13 report.

There has been just one COVID-related death reported in Forsyth so far in April.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 61 COVID-19 patients as of April 19, up from 59 the previous week.

Novant Medical Group clinics allow children of any age to accompany adults to appointments if child care is not available.

Inpatient, critical care, neonatal ICU and pediatric patients are no longer be limited to two visitors per day, while obstetric and labor and delivery patients are no longer limited to one support person.

The following visitation protocols have not changed: all visitors must be healthy with no COVID-19 symptoms and a COVID-19 screening can be completed online before they arrive at NovantHealth.org/visitorscreening.

Restrictions remain for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.

Those patients can be visited by a local clergy or a religious official at the request of the patient or family. The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment and leave the building immediately after the visit.

Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.

At other hospitals ...

Cone Health has said that "throughout the pandemic we have continuously reviewed visitation policies. We have no changes to our policies at the moment."

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist points to its Feb. 9 posting for its latest COVID-19 visitor restrictions. Those include:

Allowing two healthy family members or support individuals ages 18 and older to visit between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as one healthy family member or support person to stay overnight at the patient’s bedside.

If a visitor or support person becomes sick or exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, they must exit the hospital immediately.

One healthy adult family member/support person may visit a COVID-19-positive patient or a patient suspected of having COVID-19 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitor may not switch with another visitor on the same day. Family member/support person must wear full PPE, including gown, gloves, N95 mask and eye protection and must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.

At Brenner Children’s Hospital, two healthy parents or legal guardians age 18 and older may accompany the patient at all times and may stay overnight with the patient.

All visitors remain required to pass a health screening and properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times.

Families with special situations should contact their care team. Full visitation guidelines can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Visitor-Restrictions.

