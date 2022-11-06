Novant expands bariatric surgery services to Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Inc. has debuted new bariatric surgery services at Forsyth Medical Center, primarily as part of an initiative to make a weight-loss option more accessible in the Triad.

Bariatric surgery involves operating on the stomach and/or intestines to help patients lose weight. It is considered an effective and durable treatment for severe obesity and related medical conditions.

In addition to weight loss, the procedure offers other health benefits that include: decreased risk of heart disease; joint pain; high blood pressure; sleep apnea; several types of cancer; and in some cases, reducing or curing Type 2 diabetes.

The surgeries became available at Forsyth on Nov. 1. The surgeries have been available at Kernersville Medical Center since 2013.

“More than a third of adults in the United States have obesity, which is an underlying condition for many of the health problems our patients experience," Chad Setliff, president of Novant's greater Winston-Salem market, said in a statement.

"We’ve established several weight-loss clinics across the area.

"The results have been truly life changing for our patients, who now have convenient access to customized nutrition and exercise plans, counseling support and if needed, surgical care," Setliff said.

The surgeries are being performed by Drs. Joshua Rickey and Paul Chandler of Novant Health Salem Surgical Associates, using robotic-assisted bariatric procedures at Forsyth Medical Center.

The practice has locations in Clemmons and Winston-Salem.

“If surgery is recommended, we want to do everything possible before, during and after their procedure to establish a pattern for lifelong success,” added Chandler.

Novant also offers bariatric surgery at its hospitals in Charlotte, Huntersville, Matthews and Salisbury.