Novant Health Inc. said Tuesday that its Winston-Salem Cancer Institute has expanded to offering on-site treatment services in Kernersville and Greensboro.

The services include advanced radiation therapy, medical oncology and surgical care.

The system said the expanded services are part of a multiphase plan launched in 2022 with the establishment of a dedicated breast surgery clinic in Kernersville.

That was followed by a TrueBeam linear accelerator in April. A linear accelerator delivers high-energy radiation beams to target and destroy cancer cells in the body.

Novant said the use of this radiation treatment supports shorter treatments, fewer side effects and better overall patient outcomes. This technology provides precise treatment for a variety of complex cancers, including brain, breast, prostate, lung, rectal and skin.

“This leading-edge treatment technology allows patients to receive high-quality radiation therapy at a location that’s close to home,” the system said.

The Greensboro expansion features Tuesday’s debut of additional medical oncology services at an outpatient clinic that opened in 2021 at 3515 W. Market St.

The new services at the Greensboro clinic will feature operations scheduled on Tuesdays through Thursdays, along with additional specialty-trained medical oncologists, and a new infusion space for chemotherapy appointments.

“We understand that a new cancer diagnosis can be completely devastating for both the patient and their family,” said Betsy Johnson, senior director of Novant’s Cancer Institute for its greater Winston-Salem market.

“While treatment can be an arduous process, our goal is to come alongside each one of our patients and provide them with the latest in advanced technology, expert multidisciplinary care and truly comprehensive support.”

Another new treatment option involves radiosurgery with HyperArc for patients who develop brain metastases tumors.

Stereotactic radiosurgery targets and destroys cancer cells in the brain while carefully preserving cognitive function. With the HyperArc technology, no incision is required, and treatment typically takes less than 30 minutes.

Advanced radiation planning software uses artificial intelligence to aid clinicians in the development and detailed mapping of customized treatment plans.

The Greensboro clinic will be staffed by: Dr. Sandrine Crane and Dr. Kathleen Elliott, both of whom are triple board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology; and Dr. Elizabeth Skinner, who is board-certified in gynecologic oncology, obstetrics and gynecology.