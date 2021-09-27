Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate

Exempt Novant employees are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment and eye-wear protection while working.

“These added safety measures are in place to ensure patient and team-member safety and preserve staffing levels,” the system said Sept. 21.

The three Triad health care systems have said that between 90% and 94% of their current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations involve individuals who are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and parent company Atrium have set an Oct. 31 deadline for employee compliance.

Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including about 14,000 in Forsyth. Cone has about 13,000 employees systemwide.

Baptist mentioned the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees being fully vaccinated.

“By making the vaccine mandatory … we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic,” Baptist said.