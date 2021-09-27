Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate

Between 175 and 200 Novant Health Inc. employees have been fired for failing to comply with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program, the system said in a brief statement Monday.
Novant disclosed Sept. 21 that 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, faced job termination following a five-day unpaid suspension.
Those employees work across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient facilities.
Novant unveiled its mandatory vaccination policy on July 22, saying at the time it would require full compliance by Sept. 15. The affected 375 employees were not allowed to work.
"Last week, nearly 200 additional team members came into compliance, increasing that rate across Novant Health to over 99%," Novant said Monday. "So fewer than 200 were non-compliant."
The system did not disclose how many employees were fired in the Triad. The system has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
Novant considers employees compliant if they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Employees with just one Moderna or Pfizer dose have until Oct. 15 to get the second dose.
An undisclosed number of employees were granted medical or religious exemptions from being fully vaccinated.
Exempt Novant employees are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment and eye-wear protection while working.
“These added safety measures are in place to ensure patient and team-member safety and preserve staffing levels,” the system said Sept. 21.
The three Triad health care systems have said that between 90% and 94% of their current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations involve individuals who are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and parent company Atrium have set an Oct. 31 deadline for employee compliance.
Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including about 14,000 in Forsyth. Cone has about 13,000 employees systemwide.
Baptist mentioned the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees being fully vaccinated.
“By making the vaccine mandatory … we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic,” Baptist said.
Cone Health said Friday it will give unvaccinated employees most of October to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
In July, the Greensboro health-care system set an Oct. 1 deadline for employees to complete the two-dose regimen. That has been extended to Oct. 28.
However, employees who opt for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine still must comply by Oct. 1.
Cone said it will not report employee vaccination compliance numbers until the Oct. 28 deadline has passed. The deadline has passed for employees to submit medical and religious exemption requests.
Cone cited the Biden administration’s notification that it will not allow health-care organizations to care for Medicare and Medicaid patients unless they have mandatory vaccination policies.
