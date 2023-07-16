Novant Health Inc. is joining with a New Orleans medical provider focused on elder care on an initiative to improve and expand access to care in the Southeast.

Novant said last week it has signed a letter of intent for a joint venture with Ochsner Health to open what will branded as 65 Plus clinics. Both operate as not-for-profit health-care organizations.

Ochsner operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi with more than 37,000 employees, including more than 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians.

Their goal is to enhance care for individuals ages 65 and older, such as providing extended visit time with a primary care physician and access to a multidisciplinary team that will "design a customized care plan to meet individual needs."

Another goal is providing additional benefits that include regular social events, fitness centers, health coaching and wellness resources "to care for the whole person."

The groups did not disclose plans for opening 65 Plus clinics in the Triad or North Carolina.

Ochsner opened its first 65 Plus clinic in May 2022 in Covington, La. It also operates a clinic in Baton Rouge, La., and Pensacola, Fla. — the latter is planned to be the first under the joint venture umbrella.

They said they "will work together to identify additional locations across the Southeast." Ochsner will continue to fully own and build 65 Plus locations in New Orleans and across Louisiana.

“At Novant Health, we are focused on developing new and innovative care models that are tailored to our patients so they can thrive,” Carl Armato, Novant's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Together, we will increase access to comprehensive care for this growing population of patients who often have unique and complex health-care needs.”

The groups said they are responding to U.S. population trends in which 17% of Americans were at least age 65 in 2020. That percentage is projected to rise to 22% by 2040.

"This rapid increase presents new challenges and opportunities for health systems and health payors alike," the group said.

“This relationship with Novant Health will expand our ability to provide expert care and allow us to scale our existing expertise to help more patients across the Southeast for years to come," said Pete November, Ochsner's chief executive.

"Our partnership represents a new way for health systems to work together to transform health-care delivery and achieve better outcomes for the communities we serve.”