Novant halts some surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to COVID surge

Novant Health Inc. will temporarily stop performing certain elective surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The freeze on certain elective surgeries begins Wednesday, Jan. 5 and is projected to end Friday but could be extended "until we have a better idea of the (patient) volumes we have to address," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant.
"All non-urgent cases requiring an overnight stay will be rescheduled to a later date to ensure hospital capacity is maintained for emergencies," said a statement from Novant.
The system said it "is limiting surgeries and procedures (to those) that are same-day (outpatient), or classified as urgent or emergent."
Novant also is "strongly encouraging" its more than 35,000 employees to get a booster shot as soon as soon as they are eligible.
The health care system has halted or paused non-essential elective surgeries at least twice since the COVID-19 pandemic began, most recently between August and October 2021.
Those non-urgent elective surgeries have been paused at times to save room for emergency patients.
Novant said other hospital and healthcare facilities will continue normal operations, including at Clemmons and Kernersville medical centers that have provided a significant number of elective surgeries in recent years.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has said every Triad facility “is closely monitoring their patient census carefully and making decisions to ensure safety and appropriate capacity.”
Cone Health said it has "asked surgeons to discuss delaying surgeries with patients where a brief delay in surgery is safe and appropriate."
"This should lessen the impact on hospital resources increasingly being used to care for COVID-19 patients."
Novant, Atrium and Cone Health have stressed that individuals should not delay emergency care during the COVID-19 surge but asked people not to go to emergency departments for COVID-19 tests.
Delaying and postponing elective surgeries not only affects patients , but also the financial bottom lines of the systems if the delays last for weeks or months.
Employee boosters
Novant has said more than 99% of its employees are in compliance with its vaccination mandate. It has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
Priest said "a high percentage of our employees have already had a booster, and others are still not in the window where a booster would be necessary.
"We don't have plans right now to mandate that (booster) dose because of those two factors."
In September, Novant said 175 workers were fired for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Novant said it considers those employees as having voluntarily resigned from their jobs.
Novant declined to say where the former employees worked, so it’s unclear how many workers were let go in Forsyth. The workers were spread across 15 hospitals, 800 clinics and hundreds of outpatient sites.
Novant employees who were granted exemptions to the vaccine mandate are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other personal protective equipment and eye protection while working.
Atrium said Tuesday that "the booster is certainly something we continue to encourage teammates and the public to get due to the benefits shown in fighting COVID-19 variants."
"But, we are not mandating it at this point."
Atrium Health confirmed in December that 0.5% of its 64,750 workforce, or roughly 324, failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Atrium declined to say how many of those employees were fired or how many qualified for a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine mandate. Exempted employees are required to be tested weekly for COVID-19.
Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including 14,000 in Forsyth County.
Cone Health, based in Greensboro, has about 13,000 employees systemwide.
"Cone Health strongly encourages everyone — including our employees — to get a booster," the system said in a statement. "We are not mandating the booster at this time."
Cone said in October that more than 99% of its workforce met the vaccine mandate, with 74 opting not to comply.
