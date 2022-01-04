Novant halts some surgeries at Forsyth Medical Center in response to COVID surge

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has said every Triad facility “is closely monitoring their patient census carefully and making decisions to ensure safety and appropriate capacity.”

Cone Health said it has "asked surgeons to discuss delaying surgeries with patients where a brief delay in surgery is safe and appropriate."

"This should lessen the impact on hospital resources increasingly being used to care for COVID-19 patients."

Novant, Atrium and Cone Health have stressed that individuals should not delay emergency care during the COVID-19 surge but asked people not to go to emergency departments for COVID-19 tests.

Delaying and postponing elective surgeries not only affects patients , but also the financial bottom lines of the systems if the delays last for weeks or months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Employee boosters

Novant has said more than 99% of its employees are in compliance with its vaccination mandate. It has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.

Priest said "a high percentage of our employees have already had a booster, and others are still not in the window where a booster would be necessary.