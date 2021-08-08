Novant Health announces $2 million gift to Kaleideum

Novant Health has committed to giving $2 million to Kaleideum, a gift that will be the health system’s largest in the Winston-Salem area.

The gift will be designated for the museum’s rooftop experience and an exhibition designed for Kaleideum’s youngest visitors and their caregivers. The planned opening of the new Kaleideum is fall 2023.

Kaleideum representatives began discussing a possible gift from Novant Health several years ago during the early planning phase for the reimagined Kaleideum. Officials at Kaleideum and Novant Health quickly discovered that the two institutions’ values of fostering a happier, healthier community are closely aligned.

“We’re proud to contribute to the creation of an accessible and inclusive space in the heart of downtown,” said Jeff Lindsay, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Novant Health. “Our partnership with Kaleideum is rooted in our mutual commitment to the health, education and overall wellbeing of our community and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Chad Setliff, president of Novant Health’s greater Winston-Salem market and the chairman-elect of Kaleideum’s board of directors, said that the health system’s partnership with Kaleideum is part of its long-term investment in the Winston-Salem community.