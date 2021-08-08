Novant Health announces $2 million gift to Kaleideum

Novant Health has committed to giving $2 million to Kaleideum, a gift that will be the health system’s largest in the Winston-Salem area.
The gift will be designated for the museum’s rooftop experience and an exhibition designed for Kaleideum’s youngest visitors and their caregivers. The planned opening of the new Kaleideum is fall 2023.
Kaleideum representatives began discussing a possible gift from Novant Health several years ago during the early planning phase for the reimagined Kaleideum. Officials at Kaleideum and Novant Health quickly discovered that the two institutions’ values of fostering a happier, healthier community are closely aligned.
“We’re proud to contribute to the creation of an accessible and inclusive space in the heart of downtown,” said Jeff Lindsay, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Novant Health. “Our partnership with Kaleideum is rooted in our mutual commitment to the health, education and overall wellbeing of our community and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”
Chad Setliff, president of Novant Health’s greater Winston-Salem market and the chairman-elect of Kaleideum’s board of directors, said that the health system’s partnership with Kaleideum is part of its long-term investment in the Winston-Salem community.
“Our goal is to build healthy communities and we recognize that physical health is just one part of what’s needed to fulfill that commitment,” Setliff said. “Children and families need safe spaces to play, learn and grow and we’re thrilled that our exhibit and partnership with Kaleideum will benefit people of all ages.”
Elizabeth Dampier, Kaleideum’s executive director, said that officials at Kaleideum knew it would take core partners to realize their vision for Kaleideum’s new downtown location.
“We began conversation with Novant Health in 2016 about how we could make an impact on this community together,” Dampier said. “Through Novant’s support of museum experiences on the rooftop playground and early learner exhibits, we are able to provide safe and inclusive spaces where physical activity, as well as intergenerational learning and connection can take place — all of which can contribute to the improvement of health outcomes in our community. We are so honored to be the recipient of this significant gift from Novant Health, which will serve our region well into the future.”
