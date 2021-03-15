Novant hospitals now allow two visitors per day for most patients

Novant Health Inc. has become the second of the three major Triad healthcare systems to relax its COVID-19 visitors restrictions.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Novant-affiliated hospitals in North Carolina are allowing most adult and youth patients to have two visitors per day.
Restrictions remain in place for COVID-19 positive patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being examined for COVID-19.
Exceptions may continue to be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Visitors are required to complete a screening questionnaire with temperature assessment and must wear a mask for the duration of the visit.
Novant continues to limit entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic. Visitation hours remain in effect for specific areas.
For more information, go to NovantHealth.org/Coronavirus.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center announced a similar policy on March 9 for all of its inpatient hospital patients.
For the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients were not permitted to have visitors.
Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. began allowing one designated visitor for adult patients in June, while Cone Health took that step in July.
Cone Health said March 9 it is “reviewing visitor guidelines but has not made any changes.”
Patient visitors at Wake Forest Baptist are allowed to stay for as long as they want between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. “Overnight stays and switching between family members and visitors are not permitted,” the system said.
Two healthy parents or legal guardians may continue to stay with pediatric patients at all times.
This includes children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics.
For expectant mothers, one healthy visitor is permitted for the entire stay at all labor and delivery units in the health system.
Wake Forest Baptist said it is continuing its policy of no family members or visitors being permitted in adult emergency department waiting rooms, unless the patient meets special visitation situations. One healthy visitor may accompany adult patients in the emergency department treatment space, unless the patient is there for COVID-19.
No children, including siblings of patients, are permitted to visit hospitalized patients at Wake Forest Baptist.
336-727-7376