Novant hospitals now allow two visitors per day for most patients

Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. began allowing one designated visitor for adult patients in June, while Cone Health took that step in July.

Cone Health said March 9 it is “reviewing visitor guidelines but has not made any changes.”

Patient visitors at Wake Forest Baptist are allowed to stay for as long as they want between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. “Overnight stays and switching between family members and visitors are not permitted,” the system said.

Two healthy parents or legal guardians may continue to stay with pediatric patients at all times.

This includes children who are hospitalized, undergoing same-day procedures or surgeries or visiting the Brenner Children’s emergency department or outpatient clinics.

For expectant mothers, one healthy visitor is permitted for the entire stay at all labor and delivery units in the health system.

Wake Forest Baptist said it is continuing its policy of no family members or visitors being permitted in adult emergency department waiting rooms, unless the patient meets special visitation situations. One healthy visitor may accompany adult patients in the emergency department treatment space, unless the patient is there for COVID-19.

No children, including siblings of patients, are permitted to visit hospitalized patients at Wake Forest Baptist.

