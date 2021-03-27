Novant infectious disease expert urges community to not let guard down about pandemic

Becoming a reassuring face of Novant Health Inc.’s COVID-19 response to the public wasn’t how Dr. David Priest initially envisioned his pandemic role.
However, Priest quickly assessed that his skills as Novant’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer provided him with a platform for reassuring the local community through his twice-weekly presentations with Triad and Charlotte-area media.
“When COVID hit, my background in infectious disease certainly came very handy,” Priest said, citing the lessons learned in strategizing for a potential response to the Ebola crisis as an example.
“Some of the principles that we apply to our everyday work for years just had to happen much more quickly,” Priest said. “Decisions had to be made quickly as policies changed.
“It was a lot of the same work, but just with a COVID lens over every bit of it,” he said.
“We were much better prepared when COVID hit because of that emerging infectious disease team meeting.”
Priest said a key for fighting off the fear of getting infected with COVID-19 was keeping fellow Novant employees informed of what the infectious disease team knew at any given time.
“What we didn’t know about COVID, we tried to tell them where we thought things were going,” Priest said.
“Providing consistent, transparent communication, I think really brought the organization together.
“I think our team members really responded to that; they felt like they were in the know more than maybe they’d ever been.”
Priest said one of the healthcare positives from treating COVID-19 is how providers began to embrace innovations, such as telehealth, in an accelerated manner that normally would have taken years to develop and adopt as a standard of care.
Priest said during the first weeks of the pandemic, “it was just a desperation to treat COVID, and so people were just throwing things at it. For a time, it was really, really the wild west of treatment for COVID.”
“This was a situation that we were forced to try new things and be innovative. A lot of that really worked well.
“It really, I think, changed people’s views about how health care can be delivered, and the teamwork that’s required to do that.
“While the pandemic has been incredibly difficult, I think there’s some really good lessons that we’ve learned that will actually make care better and will make our organization stronger and more cohesive,” he said.
Priest said that the efficacy rates of the three vaccines are remarkable given that “the bottom line right now is not a lot works” to treat the coronavirus.
“Only a handful of things have proven to be any benefit, and some of those are fairly moderate,” Priest said.
“So, all the more reason we need to do to protect ourselves from getting COVID in the first place and get everybody vaccinated.
“Over time, we’ll see more and more effective therapies,” Priest said. “But in the year since this started, we’ve crossed more things off the list than we’ve added to the list of things that work.”
Priest said he is of the view that “we certainly could have a seasonality to COVID, like we do for the flu.”
“I think you can see a same thing around COVID, where you need to have people vaccinated, ensure they’re vaccinated, and then screen visitors or reduce visitation during the time of the year when virus activity is much higher.”
“I think the belief now is we’re gonna have some degree of COVID, floating around for a long period of time, and we’ll have to continue to figure out how to have that balance,”
Priest said he remains concerned that with the stabilizing of the key COVID-19 metrics, there will be too many people letting their guard down and becoming vulnerable to being infected.
“I still run into people who I think don’t take it seriously enough, or they’re just so tired of all of it,” Priest said. “They have a much more relaxed view of the whole situation.
“Then, I run into other people who are on the other opposite end of the spectrum, even despite being vaccinated and wearing masks aggressively. They’re not going out anywhere; they’re not leaving their house.
“I think most people are in the middle.”
Priest said his most important message a year into the pandemic is that “we’re not out of the woods totally just yet.”
“So, I tell people just to hold on a bit longer.
“Let’s get more and more people vaccinated and then those (improvements) will continue.”
