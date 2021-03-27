Novant infectious disease expert urges community to not let guard down about pandemic

“Only a handful of things have proven to be any benefit, and some of those are fairly moderate,” Priest said.

“So, all the more reason we need to do to protect ourselves from getting COVID in the first place and get everybody vaccinated.

“Over time, we’ll see more and more effective therapies,” Priest said. “But in the year since this started, we’ve crossed more things off the list than we’ve added to the list of things that work.”

Priest said he is of the view that “we certainly could have a seasonality to COVID, like we do for the flu.”

“I think you can see a same thing around COVID, where you need to have people vaccinated, ensure they’re vaccinated, and then screen visitors or reduce visitation during the time of the year when virus activity is much higher.”

“I think the belief now is we’re gonna have some degree of COVID, floating around for a long period of time, and we’ll have to continue to figure out how to have that balance,”

Priest said he remains concerned that with the stabilizing of the key COVID-19 metrics, there will be too many people letting their guard down and becoming vulnerable to being infected.