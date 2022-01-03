Novant launches new digital healthcare platform

Novant said it is the first healthcare system in the region to develop and offer this algorithm-based search tool that matches patients with the provider closest to their preferences.

* Physician Finder: Individuals are able to browse for doctors and locations, and then make an appointment instantly. Filters include specialty, availability, distance, language, gender and LGBTQ health care training.

* Access Now: Individuals can set their own health appointments, access medical records and read carefully curated health news through the digitally powered MyNovant App and Novant Health.org.

The information on the new digital format is more generic than what is found on Novant’s MyChart website. The latter site will continue to allow patients to review personal information such as medical bills and test results, as well as to make appointments.

Cone Health said it is developing tools similar to Novant Health Now "to enhance the patient experience as we build what we call our 'digital front door.' We plan to begin rolling them out in the first half of 2022."