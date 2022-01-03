Novant launches new digital healthcare platform

Novant Health Inc. has launched a one-stop digital shop for health-care information that features a virtual assistant and a physician matcher.
The system said Novant Health Now — NovantHealth.org/NOW — provides expert answers to healthcare questions, along with support and real-time information. It is available to all individuals.
The goal is "leveraging automated communications and artificial intelligence technologies to help individuals make more informed decisions about with whom, when and where to receive care."
Novant said the digital option is a natural progression of virtual care that has grown significantly in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Novant Health Now streamlines and simplifies this enhanced online journey for patients looking for real-time, personalized health information, recommendations and care,” Angela Yochem, Novant's chief transformation and digital officer, said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to continue pioneering transformative solutions in the health care industry, which is known for being resistant to change.”
The digital platform involves Novant partnering with some of the tech industry’s leading innovators, including South Carolina-based Red Ventures and New York-based Hyro, to bring these tools to market.
“It’s not enough to keep up with the trends," said Jesse Cureton, Novant's chief consumer officer. "We are anticipating these changes and being proactive to ensure our capabilities to deliver the best care. "
The platform's features include:
* Answers Now: Individuals can use voice or text to get immediate answers to their care questions through tools like chatbots, a 24/7 care connections hotline and 24/7 on-demand virtual care.
* Virtual Assistant: a chatbot powered by Hyro’s adaptive conversational artificial intelligence technology. It is designed to help reduce the need for an individual to call and speak with a live representative.
In October, the pilot facilitated 20,000 unique conversations with 10,000 actions taken.
* Hyro’s technology is being leveraged to help improve Novant’s call-center operations, as well as reducing the average wait time from eight minutes to three seconds and helping to resolve more than 85% of users’ requests without directing to a live agent.
* Experts Now: Physician Matcher helps connect a consumer with a provider based on personal preferences, such as the provider’s gender, years of experience, spoken language and treatment forte.
Novant said it is the first healthcare system in the region to develop and offer this algorithm-based search tool that matches patients with the provider closest to their preferences.
* Physician Finder: Individuals are able to browse for doctors and locations, and then make an appointment instantly. Filters include specialty, availability, distance, language, gender and LGBTQ health care training.
* Access Now: Individuals can set their own health appointments, access medical records and read carefully curated health news through the digitally powered MyNovant App and Novant Health.org.
The information on the new digital format is more generic than what is found on Novant’s MyChart website. The latter site will continue to allow patients to review personal information such as medical bills and test results, as well as to make appointments.
Cone Health said it is developing tools similar to Novant Health Now "to enhance the patient experience as we build what we call our 'digital front door.' We plan to begin rolling them out in the first half of 2022."
Cone said it has expanded its virtual care workforce with its e-visit program available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be reached for details on any virtual care updates.
