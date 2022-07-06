Novant launches two breast surgery clinics in Triad

Novant Health Inc. has opened a breast surgery clinic at 2825 Lyndhurst Ave. in Winston-Salem and a satellite care location at 1710 Kernersville Medical Parkway.

Novant Health Breast Surgery is staffed by three longtime breast cancer surgeons — Drs. David Carr, Jennifer Christman and Lori Kellam. Christman is the lead clinician and will be only staff member at the Kernersville clinic.

The clinics work with the patient’s primary care physician and medical oncologist to develop a customized and patient-specific treatment plan. This may include a combination of radiation therapy, medical oncology and innovative surgical approaches. Along the way, each patient is paired with a breast nurse navigator.

The Winston-Salem clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. The Kernersville clinic is open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, but will be available to take calls or to schedule visits at other locations.

To schedule an appointment, call 336-277-6300 or visit NovantHealth.org/BreastSurgery.

Dr. Judy Tjoe, a board-certified surgeon who specializes in breast cancer, will start seeing patients at Novant Health Cancer Institute in Thomasville beginning July 14.

Although this clinic specializes in treating all cancers, Tjoe will specifically see breast cancer patients Thursday mornings. To schedule an appointment, call 336-481-1950 or visit NovantHealth.org/CancerThomasville.