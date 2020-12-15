Novant limits some elective surgeries. System gets its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 North Carolinians could receive vaccine doses in the first phase.

Altogether, Novant has storage capacity for 500,000 doses at the ultra-cold level and more than 1 million doses as the normal freezing level, Priest said.

Novant projects getting the Moderna vaccine as early as next week, which does not require as ultra-cold storage as the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed from Forsyth Medical Center to community hospitals in the Triad.

It is possible that community hospitals initially may get more of the Moderna vaccine.

"We'll see in the next few days how many (doses) we can do per day, but we want to do it as quick as we can," Priest said.

Priest cautioned that the holidays "are not a time to let your guard down."

"It will be a holiday season like no other, but we've got to maintain our social distancing and masking.

"It would be a really big tragedy to have people get COVID, be hospitalized from COVID and, heaven forbid, die from it a few weeks before they are able to get a vaccine," Priest said.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.