Novant names new head of cancer institute

Novant Health Inc. said Monday it has named Dr. David Rizzieri as physician executive for its Cancer Institute.

Rizzieri is a medical oncologist and brings more than two decades of experience and leadership to Novant, serving most recently at Duke University as clinical vice chief of the hematologic malignancies and cellular therapy division.

Rizzieri also has served as associate director for clinical research and the founding chief of the section of hematologic malignancies. He has published more than 200 articles on the study of cancer.

The Cancer Institute treats more than 100 different types of cancer.

