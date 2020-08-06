Novant Health Inc. is offering an online routine COVID-19 screening questionnaire that patients and visitors are encouraged to complete prior to arrival.
The goal with the questionnaire "to expedite the visitor screening process to enter Novant hospitals.
The screening questionnaire is available at www.NovantHealth.org/visitorscreening.
Patients and visitors still will receive a temperature assessment upon arrival.
Novant facilities continue to require proper social distancing and masking guidelines.
Visitor restrictions are still in place. All visitors must be 18 or older and must wear a mask for the duration of the visit. Novant is limiting entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic.
