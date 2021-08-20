Novant reinstates certain visitor restrictions for Triad hospitals

The expanding community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has led Novant Health Inc. to reinstate certain hospital visitor restrictions beginning Tuesday.

Novant will reduce from two to one the number of overnight visitors for non-COVID-19 patients. The system had relaxed some COVID-19 visitor restrictions on March 15.

Affected in the Triad are Novant's hospitals in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville, Thomasville and Medical Park.

"This guidance remains in place to protect the health of patients, team members and visitors, and to reduce the likelihood for anyone to encounter or inadvertently spread COVID-19," Novant said in a statement.

Restrictions remain in place for infected COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being examined for COVID-19.

Those patients can be visited by a local clergy or religious official at the request of the patient or family. The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and leave the building immediately after their visit.

Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.