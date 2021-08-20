Novant reinstates certain visitor restrictions for Triad hospitals

The expanding community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has led Novant Health Inc. to reinstate certain hospital visitor restrictions beginning Tuesday.
Novant will reduce from two to one the number of overnight visitors for non-COVID-19 patients. The system had relaxed some COVID-19 visitor restrictions on March 15.
Affected in the Triad are Novant's hospitals in Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Kernersville, Thomasville and Medical Park.
"This guidance remains in place to protect the health of patients, team members and visitors, and to reduce the likelihood for anyone to encounter or inadvertently spread COVID-19," Novant said in a statement.
Restrictions remain in place for infected COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being examined for COVID-19.
Those patients can be visited by a local clergy or religious official at the request of the patient or family. The clergy must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and leave the building immediately after their visit.
Exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Visitors are required to complete a screening questionnaire with temperature assessment and must wear a mask for the duration of the visit.
Additional visitor restrictions include:
* No visitors are permitted in the emergency department waiting room with adult patients unless the patient is age 65 and older, or is clearly in need of a support person. One visitor is permitted once the patient is in a treatment room.
* Inpatient, critical care, neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric patients are each allowed two visitors per day; they must be the same two people per day.
* Obstetric and labor and delivery patients are allowed one support person for the entire stay. These patients may have a certified doula in addition to the one support person.
For more information, go to NovantHealth.org/Coronavirus.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist could not be immediately reached for comment on whether it has altered visitor restrictions.
Cone Health and UNC Rockingham reinstated COVID-19 visitor restrictions on Aug. 9.
Cone said its changes include allowing patients within its hospital network to have only one visitor per day, down from two. Patients can have different visitors on different days.
However, Cone said the tighter visitor restrictions do not apply to the following facilities: Women & Children’s Center; cancer centers; emergency departments; surgery centers and surgery center waiting areas; hospital waiting areas for procedures and tests; its Behavioral Health hospital; and MedCenters, clinics, physician practices and other facilities outside of hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Eden hospital has disclosed it is prohibiting visitors under age 18 as part of reinstating COVID-19 visitor restrictions.
336-727-7376