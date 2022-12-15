 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Novant sets free community flu vaccination clinic for Friday

  • 0

Novant Health Inc. will hold a free community flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., in Winston-Salem.

The health-care system said the clinic is focused on "those in need, those who are homeless and the uninsured with walk-ins welcome."

Novant said the clinic is part of its efforts to reduce the spread of the flu virus during the upcoming holiday season.

Novant will use its community cruiser to conduct the clinic.

Participants also can undergo a health screening that includes body-mass index and blood pressure checks, cholesterol and triglyceride screenings, and blood glucose and A1C checks.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert