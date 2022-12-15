Novant sets free community flu vaccination clinic for Friday

Novant Health Inc. will hold a free community flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Samaritan Ministries, 414 E. Northwest Blvd., in Winston-Salem.

The health-care system said the clinic is focused on "those in need, those who are homeless and the uninsured with walk-ins welcome."

Novant said the clinic is part of its efforts to reduce the spread of the flu virus during the upcoming holiday season.

Novant will use its community cruiser to conduct the clinic.

Participants also can undergo a health screening that includes body-mass index and blood pressure checks, cholesterol and triglyceride screenings, and blood glucose and A1C checks.