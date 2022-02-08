Novant shifting Hanes Mall testing site to another company

Novant Health Inc. will be handing over COVID-19 testing operations at Hanes Mall and in Charlotte to an independent laboratory provider on Monday.
With testing demand for the omicron variant potentially waning in recent days, Novant said Tuesday it has decided to partner with Ottendorf Laboratories LLC in order to allow some Novant employees to return to their normal work duties.
Some employees, however, have been offered the option of going to work for Ottendorf.
Novant said Ottendorf will increase access to COVID-19 testing at Hanes Mall and in Charlotte. The Hanes Mall hours will expand to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 190 Hanes Mall Circle in Winston-Salem.
Ottendorf also will handle the testing of samples. Rapid tests will continue to not be available at the sites.
Appointments are not required, but can be made by calling 919-390-2550.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is providing funding to aid the partnership.
“Our team members who staff these testing sites are either taking this role on in addition to their primary role, or have been temporarily redeployed," Marty Lambeth, vice president of Novant Health Physician Network Services, said in a statement.
"Even as demand starts to decrease, this partnership will bring needed relief to our teams who can transition back to their regular work streams.
"We also hope that expanded hours give our communities more options, bringing relief to our emergency departments and clinics.”
The Hanes Mall vaccination and testing site open in February 2021. It represented Novant's first re-purposing of the former 175,000-square-foot Sears department store property since the real-estate arm of Novant paid $14.5 million for the facilities in October 2018.
The purchase included the 175,000-square-foot store, the outparcel automotive store and the parking lots to the north and east of the mall stores — altogether 16.72 acres.
336-727-7376